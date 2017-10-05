White Mass Oct. 21

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A White Mass for health care professionals and students, and a talk on “Bringing a Culture of Life to the Practice of Medicine” will be held Oct. 21 at St. Ambrose University.

Bishop Thomas Zinkula will preside at Mass, which begins at 9 a.m. in Christ the King chapel on campus.

Following Mass, a light breakfast will be served in the Gottlieb Room of the Rogalski Center, said Dr. Timothy Millea, president of St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities, a chartered guild of the Catholic Medical Association.

Dr. Kathleen Raviele from Decatur, Ga., will be the speaker. An obstetric/gynecologist for more than 30 years, she will speak on her progression from standard of care medicine to a Catholic principle-based patient care model, Millea said. “This holds lessons for all, both medical and non-medical” persons,” he added.

Raviele received her undergraduate degree in biomedical science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and her medical degree from Albany Medical College – both in New York. She completed her residency at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine in Cleveland.

After several years of practice in a group that prescribed contraception and performed sterilizations, she experienced a “spiritual awakening” of her Catholic faith and values in her work. Millea said that led Raviele to leave the group and start a successful practice using only Natural Family Planning OB/GYN.

Raviele is past president of the CMA and serves in many leadership capacities in the organization.