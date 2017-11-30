Advent is making all things new/ Adviento es hacer todas las cosas nuevas

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

As a “baby bishop,” everything is new right now. I ordained my first class of deacons last summer. I celebrated my first confirmations as a bishop and attended my first November clergy overnighter. I am figuring out when to wear my miter and hold the crosier. I am getting to know the priests, people and parishes of our diocese. It’s been wonderful; and it’s all new.

Advent is about God making all things new.

Isaiah (63:19; 64:2-3) prays:

Oh, that you would rend the heavens and come down,

with the mountains quaking before you,

While you worked awesome deeds we could not hope for,

such as had not been heard of from of old.

No ear has ever heard, no eye ever seen,

any God but you working such deeds for those who wait for him.

Mark (13:33) warns his readers:

Be watchful! Be alert!

The God who makes all things new is about to act. Like John the Baptist, we are sent to announce what God is doing, to prepare God’s way, to be part of what is new.

But, as individuals, parishes and even a diocesan church, we can get stuck in maintenance mode, in just keeping things running as they are, in complacency and comfort. Our God challenges us to move out, to go to the margins, the edges, in order to announce the Good News in new and compelling ways. To let go of our fears.

As we journey into 2018 together, let’s challenge ourselves and one another. How can we move from maintenance to mission, from just resting on what has been to rejoicing in what might be? As we journey into 2018 together, let us embrace the God who makes all things new, who works deeds so awesome that they are beyond even what we hope for!

Adviento es hacer todas las cosas nuevas

Queridas Hermanas y Hermanos en Cristo,

Como un ‘obispo bebé’, todo es nuevo en este momento. Ordené mi primera clase de diáconos este verano pasado. Celebré mi primera confirmación como obispo y atendí mi primera reunión de sacerdotes en noviembre. Estoy aprendiendo a cuándo usar mi mitra y sostener el báculo. Estoy llegando a conocer a los sacerdotes, a las personas y a las parroquias de nuestra diócesis. Ha sido maravilloso; y es todo nuevo.

Adviento es sobre Dios que hace todas las cosas nuevas:

Isaías (63, 9; 64,2-3) dice:

¡Ah, si tú rasgaras los cielos y bajaras!

Los cerros se derretirían al verte.”

Al verte realizar prodigios inesperados.

Nunca se escuchó, ningún oído oyó,

ni ojo alguno ha visto que un Dios,

fuera de ti, hiciera tanto

en favor de quienes confían en él.

Marcos (13, 33) advierte a sus lectores:

¡Estén preparados y vigilando!

Dios, que hace todas las cosas nuevas, está a punto de actuar. Igual que Juan el Bautista, nosotros somos enviados a anunciar lo que Dios está haciendo, para preparar el camino de Dios, para ser parte de lo que es nuevo.

Pero, como individuos, parroquias e incluso la iglesia diocesana, podemos quedar atrapados en un modo de ‘mantenimiento’, en dejar o mantener las cosas como están, en la complacencia y en la comodidad. Nuestro Dios nos desafía a movernos, a ir a los márgenes, a los bordes, a fin de anunciar las Buenas Nuevas de formas nuevas y convincentes. Para dejar que nuestros miedos se vayan.

Mientras juntos viajamos al 2018, desafiémonos a nosotros mismos y los unos a los otros. ¿Cómo podemos pasar de la costumbre a la misión, de simplemente descansar en las cosas que han sido, para regocijarse en lo que podría ser? A medida que juntos avanzamos hacia el 2018, ¡abracemos a Dios que hace que todas las cosas sean nuevas, aquel que hace que todas las obras sean increíbles y que estén más allá de lo que esperamos!

Sincerely in Christ/

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport