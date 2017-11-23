Calendar of events for 11-23-17

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish will hold a one-day session on Surviving the Holidays, as part of the GriefShare programs the parish has been providing as support for those who are grieving. The session is Dec. 3 from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room. Contact the church office at (563) 322-7910 ext. 122 for questions.

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY

Davenport – A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Confessions will be heard before Mass through communion.

Davenport – A Healing Mass is celebrated the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings. Adoration is at noon and confessions before Mass.

Iowa City — A candlelight vigil to mourn the loss of a child will take place at Lower City Park’s indoor heated warming house (Shelter 8) on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. Share the memory of your special child with others who understand. For more information, call Bruce at (319) 936-0745.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa will celebrate Divine Liturgy Nov. 26 at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Confessions will be heard at 3 p.m., followed by Divine Liturgy at 3:30 p.m. Contact Adam with questions at contact@eceia.org.

Muscatine – A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and ask for prayers for healing following Mass.

MEETINGS

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton, with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce, are holding a “Getting to Yes” First Friday Fixes peer advisory group. The meeting is Dec. 1 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Sisters of St. Francis Administrative offices, 843 13th Ave., N. The group is designed for Clinton-area residents to help resolve conflict issues. RSVP to Lori at (563) 242-7611.

Moline, Ill. — The Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah are hosting a study of prayer in the tradition of St. Theresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross the second Sunday of each month at 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church. Call Annette at (563) 359-7052 or Donna at (563) 271-9273 with questions.

PRESENTATIONS

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings in Davenport is hosting an intro to unbound prayer ministry Nov. 30 from 7-8 p.m. For questions or to register call (563) 324-7263 or email

Marcia@eagleswings.ws

RETREATS

Clinton — Deepen your understanding of peace by participating in an Advent Day of Reflection Dec. 2 at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis. The event, which takes place from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., will be facilitated by Sister Nancy Miller, OSF. Register by Nov. 27 by emailing office@

clintonfranciscans.com or calling (563) 242-7611. Suggested donation is $25.

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is offering a men’s retreat, Christ-mas in the View of St. Francis, Dec. 1-3. Father Michael Schaab will lead the retreat. In the spirit of St. Francis, participants will reflect on how the incarnation of Christ reveals who God is and who Christians are called to be every day of the year. Cost to attend is $125. Registration must be made by three days prior to the retreat day. Price includes home-cooked meals. To register, call (563) 336-8414 or visit: olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Buffalo — St. Peter Parish is hosting a cookie walk Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. – noon in the rectory. A large container of cookies costs $10 and a small container costs $7. “Santa” will be available for pictures; bring your own camera.

Burlington — Catholic Adult Fellowship Evenings take place every Wednesday from 6:15-7:30 p.m. in the Notre Dame cafeteria.

Davenport — An Advent Paint like a Saint workshop will be offered Dec. 10 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Participants can make and take one mini three-piece Nativity set, for $12. Supplies and instruction are included. Participants can choose from either the Mary, Jesus, Joseph starter set or the 3 Kings Epiphany set. This is an adult workshop. To register or ask questions contact Jen Brooke at (563) 505-3509 or email davstpauldre@

diodav.org.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish is hosting its annual Christmas concert on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. The concert will feature the parish’s adult and children’s choirs, children’s string ensemble and liturgical dance team. Admission is free and a reception will follow.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a Christmas Cookie Walk on Dec. 2 from 9-11 a.m. in Harness Hall. Cookies sell for $6 a pound. Containers are provided.