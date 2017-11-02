Calendar of events for Nov. 2

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Davenport — Save the date for a free educational symposium for healthcare professionals and faith community leaders which will take place Dec. 15 at Genesis Heart Institute.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice hosts regular support groups and events for those affected by loss and grief. For a listing of events visit https://tinyurl.com/

icgriefsupport or call Kara at (319) 688-4218.

LITURGY

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings monthly Mass with prayers for healing will take place Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. Adoration begins at noon. Confessions will be heard.

Davenport — A Vocations Awareness Week prayer service and “come and see” gathering will take place Nov. 9 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the St. Vincent Center. The event is being hosted by the Secular Franciscans. For more information contact Kent Ferris at ferris@

davenportdiocese.org or (563) 299-6107.

PRESENTATIONS

Clinton — ACEs Interface Training, an in-depth look at adverse childhood ex­periences (ACEs) designed for educators, human services providers, law enforcement, and others concerned about the resiliency and well-being of individuals who have experienced trauma, will be offered Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Clinton Community College Technology Center, Rm. 15. The training is co-sponsored by the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton. Register by Nov. 3; call (888) 336-3907.

West Burlington — Des Moines County Catholic parishes are hosting an event, “A Step Parent’s Toolbox,” Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. – noon at Ss. Mary & Patrick Church Hall. For questions or to reserve a spot contact Heather Tieman at (319) 752-8771.

Muscatine — Learn about “The Messages of Fatima and the Immaculate Heart of Mary” on Nov. 4 from noon-4 p.m. at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Father Mike Phillips will host an afternoon of Mass, prayer, music and talks. Mass at noon, followed by two talks by Fr. Mike, concluding with the rosary.

RETREAT

Clinton — “Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace” sessions will be held at The Canticle, the home of the Sisters of St. Francis. Take time away to get re-energized, re-focused and learn ways to live a more balanced life. Session 1: Oct. 27 from 10-11:30 a.m. or Nov. 7 from 6:45-8:15 p.m.; Session 2: Nov. 3 from 10-11:30 a.m. or Nov. 14 from 6:45-8:15 p.m.; Session 3: Nov. 10 from 10:30 am.-noon or Nov. 28 from 6:45-8:15 p.m. It is not necessary to attend all three sessions. To sign up contact Sister Nancy Miller, OSF, at nmiller@

clintonfranciscans.com or (563) 242-7611. Admission is free.

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is offering a workshop, Opening to Peace through Com­passion, Nov. 12 from 1-5 p.m. This workshop borrows from the ancient wisdom teachings of many cultures to create opening and healing of the heart through meditation, chanting and dancing. Cost is $25 (includes time for sharing over a meal). To register contact (563) 336-8414 or olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Burlington — Catholic Adult Fellowship Evenings take place every Wednesday from 6:15-7:30 p.m. in the Notre Dame Cafeteria.

Camanche — Church of the Visitation Parish is hosting a holiday bazaar and luncheon Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Included is a quilt raffle, bake sale, silent auction, holiday items and local arts and crafts. The lunch includes homemade soups, hot sandwiches, desserts and more. Carry outs available.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish is hosting a craft sale Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the gymnasium. Coffee and rolls will be served in the morning. A soup and sandwich lunch will also be available for purchase. The gym is wheel chair accessible. Vendors are invited as tables are still available to rent for $25 each. For more information call Liz at (563) 322-2424.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish is hosting a Christmas Carousel Bazaar on Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Buy handmade items, baked goods and raffle tickets. Breakfast and lunch items will be available.

Iowa City — St. Wenceslaus Parish is hosting its holiday bazaar Nov. 11 from 8-11 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. – noon. Enjoy kolaches and other baked goods and shop handcrafted Advent candles, other handmade goods and “attic treasures.”

Houghton — The Hootin’ Days committee is hosting a Schwartz’ Chicken fundraiser at the KC Hall Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m.

Keokuk — All Saints Parish is hosting a fall festival Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at St. Vincent’s School. Buy baked items, candy, religious items, books, raffle tickets and more. A turkey dinner with the fixings will be served; adults eat for $10, children 12 years old and younger eat for $5. Carry-outs available.

Keokuk — Faith on Tap will take place Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at V’s Restaurant and Brewpub. The topic will be prayer and the psalms.

Muscatine — The Muscatine Knights of Columbus’ Thanks­giving Dinner Benefit will take place Nov. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at Ss. Mary and Mathias School. Enjoy black angus beef, homemade noodles and more. A free will donation will be accepted to provide Thanksgiving dinners to local organizations and families in need.

Nichols — St. Mary Parish is hosting an auction and luncheon Nov. 5 in the parish hall. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the chicken and noodles/ham dinner luncheon and silent auction of homemade goods. Regular auction begins at 1 p.m.

Ottumwa — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a fall dinner/raffle/

silent auction Nov. 5. A roast beef and oven-fried chicken dinner will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cost for the dinner is $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for children ages 4-12 years old, and free for children under four years old.

Oxford — St. Mary Parish is hosting a “turkey bingo” and homemade soup and dessert luncheon Nov. 12. Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Bingo to follow. All funds raised will be used for the parish’s parish hall and faith formation center campaign.

Riverside — St. Mary Parish is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fund­raiser for preservation and restoration of the church on Nov. 12 from 7 a.m.- noon. There will also be a bake sale.

Tipton — The women of St. Mary Parish are hosting a craft fair, bazaar, cookie walk and luncheon Nov. 11 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the parish hall. The meal will include soup, sandwiches and homemade pie. Proceeds support local charities.

West Branch — St. Bernadette Parish is hosting a fall soup supper and bake sale Nov. 12 from 3-7 p.m. Homemade chicken noodle soup and chili is featured, along with dessert and a beverage. Cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 3-10 years old. Carryouts available. Festivities include a bake and craft sale, including many themed baskets.