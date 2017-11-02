Cinderella’s Cellar open house is Nov. 11

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Volunteers have spent hours preparing items for the annual Cinderella’s Cellar Christmas Open House to be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11. The resale shop is located at 230 W. 35th St.

Carol Harrison, publicity chairperson with the Catholic Service Board that runs the resale store, said hundreds of Christmas items will be available, from trees and wreaths to decorations and clothing.

During the past three weeks, a new wooden stable was built by a volunteer’s husband for a donated nativity set, Chairman Bonnie Byrne said. Wreaths were being refreshed and completely new items were being added for decoration. Candles that are collected throughout the year are being put into candle holders for the sale.

Proceeds from Cinderella’s Cellar benefit the Kahl Home year round. Proceeds from the Christmas Open House benefit the Kahl Home and other nonprofit organizations. A wish list is provided by the Kahl Home each year to the service board. One of the main requests this year: an aviary to be placed in a prominent spot near the entrance for residents and visitors to enjoy. Other items are purchased with cooperation of the Kahl Home administrator and a committee of Catholic Service Board members, Harrison said. In addition, the service board gives $10,000 to several nonprofits in the area.

Cinderella’s Cellar is staffed 100 percent by volunteers, Harrison said. The Catholic Service Board has about 110 members. They also help with a variety of activities at the Kahl Home such as bingo, luncheons, social events, crafts and a mobile cart with candy and other goods. Catholic Service Board was founded in the 1950s to help orphaned children. Its focus changed to benefit senior citizens.

Cinderella’s Cellar regular hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Donations are welcome any time the store is open. Visit their website at www.cinderellascellar.com or their Facebook Page at Cinderellas Cellar Resale Store. Both list daily specials and other information.