Entries sought for Christmas Card Contest

The Catholic Messenger invite youths in grades K-6 in our diocese to participate in our annual contest to create a 2017 Christmas card for The Catholic Messenger.

Drawings should be done on white, 8 ½- by 11-inch paper in colored pencil, crayon, marker or paints. Please submit original artwork only; no black and white drawings.

The artwork should focus on the religious nature of Christmas. If using yellow, please use a deep yellow or make sure it is surrounded by a dark color. Yellow is hard to reproduce.

The contest, which has a Nov. 20 postmark deadline, is open to youths living in or attending school/religious education in the Diocese of Davenport.

Messenger staff members will judge the entries based on originality and the ability to convey what Christmas means to Catholics.

Entries must include first and last name, age, grade, home address, school (public, private or home school with the school’s location) and parish (name and city) on the back of the drawing. Please do not fold entries.

Any information omitted could be grounds for disqualification.

Winning entries will be featured in The Catholic Messenger’s Christmas edition (Dec. 21). The drawings also will be featured on The Catholic Messenger Web site: www.catholicmessenger.net.

All entries should be postmarked by Nov. 20 to The Catholic Messenger, 780 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA 52804-1901.