Environment should be a legislative priority

To the Editor:

I assume the article regarding the bishops’ legislative priorities appearing in the Nov. 2, 2017, Catholic Messenger only stated a few of the priorities and concerns for the environment in Iowa and that others were in the bishops’ statement but not part of the article. If the bishops didn’t make clean water and air a priority, it would truly be a sad day for Iowa.

Our waters can’t take any more abuse from hog confinements and other factory farms. It’s time to tell the Farm Bureau and farmer legislators to stop playing games with our soil and water.

Mandating good farming practices now to prevent most pollution (without an outlay of tax money to polluting farmers) is practical in other states and should be expected in Iowa.

Paul Muller

Newton