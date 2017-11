To the Editor:

Just to balance Keith Soko, Ph.D., and Teresa Mottet’s distaste for the “clericalism” of Father Tad Pacholczyk, I would like to say that I don’t find him clerical, but well reasoned. I enjoy his articles, as I do most of the articles in the Messenger. Occasionally one strikes me as odd, but I try to use those to broaden my own knowledge of our Catholic faith and reduce my own prejudices.

Kris Sarver

Melrose