Giving requires sacrafice

To the Editor:

Several recent articles in The Catholic Messenger expressed concern about the possible doubling of the standard deduction in proposed federal tax code reforms which the authors asserted would decrease the incentive for charitable donations. This led us to wonder: what motivates people to give? Do people primarily give to receive a tax break? Will they not give if they can’t deduct? If you choose to take the new standard deduction because it is higher than what you would receive by itemizing, wouldn’t you still be getting money back that you could give?

We are called as Catholics to give because there are needs, and we are called to care for each other. We appreciated the bishop’s letter this fall challenging us to give a specific amount, more than we gave last year, to the Annual Diocesan Appeal. This is not done enough in the Catholic Church. Protestants are routinely asked to give 10 percent of their earnings. This Christmas season and throughout the year, let us challenge ourselves to sacrifice more so that we can give more to all those in need.

Julie and Randall Zude

Davenport