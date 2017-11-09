SAU CFDD

Healing Mass times

Healing Masses will take place at the following locations:

Muscatine – On the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and ask for prayers for healing following Mass.
Davenport – On the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish, a bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Confessions will be heard before Mass through communion.
Davenport – On the second Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings a healing Mass is held. Adoration is at noon and confessions before Mass.

