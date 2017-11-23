SAU CFDD

Holiday gift swap

Davenport — The Sisters of the Humility of Mary are hosting their ninth-annual CHM Holiday Gift Swap Dec. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at the Humility of Mary Center.
As a way to reduce, reuse and recycle, everyone is invited to bring new or gently used gift items that are perfect for RE-gifting. Then shop the swap for that perfect gift for one or more people on your list. Leftover items will be donated to Humility of Mary Housing and Shelter programs.
Guests will also be invited to enjoy homemade goodies and visit with the sisters.

