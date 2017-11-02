Davenport — Attacking Trafficking, a local faith-based group dedicated to ending human trafficking, is sponsoring a Labor Trafficking workshop Nov. 9. The workshop will also be sponsored by UFCW Local 431 and held at the Union Hall, 2411 W. Central Park Ave. The workshop will be presented by Robin Clark-Bennet from the Labor Center at the University of Iowa.

This is an interactive workshop, free and open to the public. Participants will learn what labor trafficking is, its impact on workers and consumers, U.S. industries where labor trafficking is prevalent, recruitment methods, and ways to combat it and support trafficking victims.

For more information go to Attackingtrafficking.com or send an email to attackingtrafficking@gmail.com. Registration requested; send an email with your name and the number of people attending.