Perioperative Nurse Week is coming up

To the Editor:

If you or someone you love has had a surgical procedure, a perioperative registered nurse was directly responsible for you or your loved one’s well-being throughout the operation. While all of the other medical professionals in the room, including the surgeon, anesthesia provider, surgical assistant and other assistive personnel are focused on their specific duty, the perioperative registered nurse focuses on the patient for the duration of the procedure.

Each year during Perioperative Nurse Week, which is Nov.12-18 this year, I renew my commitment to be my patients’ advocate and to safe patient care by following the Association of Per­ioperative Registered Nurses’ evidence based guidelines.

The next time you or a family member is a surgical patient, ask us about what we do to keep patients safe. Please join us in celebrating perioperative nurses and our dedication to safe patient care for 2017 Perioperative Nurse Week.

Julie Brinegar

Iowa City