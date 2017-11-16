Reaching out to those in the margins

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

In the United States, more than 46 million people are living in poverty. The Catholic Campaign for Human Development (CCHD) is our anti-poverty program to help them find hope and a way to a more secure life. Support offered to this collection reaches those living on the margins and gives them a hand up, not a hand out.

CCHD is a national anti-poverty program with direct monitoring and review by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The Diocese of Davenport is doubly blessed because both Quad Cities Interfaith (QCI) and The Center for Worker Justice (CWJ) are national CCHD grant recipients. Financially supporting CCHD affords local parishioners the opportunity to join QCI and CWJ and other grant recipients in their efforts to address issues related to social and economic justice and thereby makes our communities stronger.

Our support of this collection makes a difference for people living in poverty across the United States. Please prayerfully consider how you are able to help CCHD this year. If you would like more information about the collection and those it supports, visit www.usccb.org/cchd/collection.

Thank you for joining in the work on the margins.

Alcanzando a aquellos que están en los márgenes

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

En los Estados Unidos, más de 46 millones de personas viven en la pobreza. La Campaña Católica para el Desarrollo Humano (CCHD) es nuestro programa contra la pobreza, para ayudarlos a encontrar esperanza y un camino hacia una vida más segura. El apoyo ofrecido en esta colecta llega a quienes viven en las áreas marginales, dándoles una mano, no una ayuda financiera.

El CCHD es un programa nacional contra la pobreza el cual es monitoreado y supervisado directamente por la Conferencia Católica de Obispos de los Estados Unidos. La Diócesis de Davenport es doblemente bendecida porque El Quad Cities Interreligioso (QCI) y El Centro de Justicia Laboral (CWJ) son receptores nacionales de subvenciones del CCHD. El apoyar financieramente al CCHD, ofrece a los feligreses locales la oportunidad de unirse al QCI y al CWJ y a otros receptores de subvenciones en sus esfuerzos por abordar temas relacionadas con la justicia social y la económica y, por lo tanto, fortalecer a nuestras comunidades.

Nuestro apoyo a esta colecta marca la diferencia para las personas que viven en la pobreza en los Estados Unidos. Por favor, considere en sus oraciones cómo puede ayudar a CCHD este año. Si desea obtener más información sobre esta colecta y sobre lo que respalda, visite www.usccb.org/cchd/collection.

Gracias por unirse al trabajo por los marginados

Sincerely yours in Christ/Atentamente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport