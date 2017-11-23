Sr. Kerrigan taught music, art

DUBUQUE, IOWA — Sister Helen Kerrigan, BVM (Paulita) died Nov. 16 in Dubuque at the age of 96.

Sr. Kerrigan was born in Davenport on March 19, 1921, to Joseph and Essie Augustine Kerrigan. She entered the BVM congregation in 1940, professing final vows in 1948.

Sr. Kerrigan taught music at Immaculate Conception Academy in Davenport in 1945. She taught elementary school in Hempstead, N.Y., and Chicago, where she later taught art at Mundelein College. She taught secondary school music and art in the Dubuque and Sioux City dioceses in Iowa, in addition to San Francisco and St. Louis. At Clarke University in Dubuque, Sr. Kerrigan was art teacher, department chair and adjunct professor/artist in residence.

A visitation, sharing of memories and funeral liturgy were celebrated Nov. 21 in the Marian Hall Chapel in Dubuque. She was buried in Mount Carmel Cemetery, also in Dubuque.

Memorials may be given to the Sisters of Charity.