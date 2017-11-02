Unicorns sighted at Bettendorf school

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

BETTENDORF — While planning for the annual Student Hunger Drive Challenge at Lourdes Catholic School, the student council chose to set a goal with a fun reward.

Rachael Gorman, the council’s vice president, said students planned a unicorn-themed rally to kick off the drive. “Then we thought, what about someone dressed as a unicorn on the roof?” said Skylar Hoffman, council president.

That someone ended up being Principal Jennifer Alongi. She attended the council meeting and agreed to dress as a unicorn if students collected 2,500 cans of food for the drive. “We were excited,” Skylar said. Council officers decided to get even more elaborate by having the unicorn sing and dance to Christian songs.

The girls said the school has not always met the challenge. But this year they creamed the goal by collecting 3,120 cans. So they got a second unicorn on the roof. That was Travis Jansen, who works in maintenance for the school and parish.

On Oct. 26, Alongi and Jansen donned unicorn costumes and climbed onto the roof off the courtyard area. All K-8 students went outside to listen to the two sing “This Little Light of Mine” and “Our God is an Awesome God.” There was some dancing by both and Jansen even performed some toe touches.

Both said it was thrilling and fun to be on the roof and that the response from the students was great.