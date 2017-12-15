SAU CFDD

Creche open house Sunday

 Posted by on December 15, 2017  Calendar of Events  Add comments
Dec 152017
 

Contributed
This is one of many nativity scenes that will be on display this Sunday at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton.

CLINTON — The Sisters of St. Francis will hold a Christmas Creche open house this Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1-3 p.m. at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis, 841 13th Ave. N. The community is invited to attend and view more than 25 nativity sets from the United States and other countries. Refreshments will be served in the dining room.

“It’s well known that St. Francis of Assisi created the first nativity scene by having a live crèche at a midnight Mass on Christmas Eve in Grecio, Italy, in 1223. After that people wanted figures carved from wood in their churches and in their homes. At The Canticle there are about 30 nativity sets from different parts of the world,” said Sister Hilary Mullany, OSF, who sets up the scenes each year with help from a few volunteers. “We hope people will come and see them and enjoy them.”

“The nativity scenes have continued over centuries,” said Sr. Mullany, “to remind us of the central meaning of Christmas.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail

 Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)

Copyright © 2009-2017 The Catholic Messenger
Site Map		 Send feedback to messenger@davenportdiocese.org. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.