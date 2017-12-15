Creche open house Sunday

CLINTON — The Sisters of St. Francis will hold a Christmas Creche open house this Sunday, Dec. 17, from 1-3 p.m. at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis, 841 13th Ave. N. The community is invited to attend and view more than 25 nativity sets from the United States and other countries. Refreshments will be served in the dining room.

“It’s well known that St. Francis of Assisi created the first nativity scene by having a live crèche at a midnight Mass on Christmas Eve in Grecio, Italy, in 1223. After that people wanted figures carved from wood in their churches and in their homes. At The Canticle there are about 30 nativity sets from different parts of the world,” said Sister Hilary Mullany, OSF, who sets up the scenes each year with help from a few volunteers. “We hope people will come and see them and enjoy them.”

“The nativity scenes have continued over centuries,” said Sr. Mullany, “to remind us of the central meaning of Christmas.”