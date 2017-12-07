Events calendar for Dec. 7

ADVENT

Clinton — Celebrate Advent Vespers at The Canticle with the Sisters of St. Francis, Sundays during Advent at 6 p.m. The 45-minute prayer service will include a reflection, which will focus on Pope Francis’ booklet, “In the Light of Hope.”

Davenport — An Advent Paint like a Saint workshop will be offered Dec. 10 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Participants can make and take one mini three-piece Nativity set, for $12. Supplies and instruction are included. Participants can choose from either the Mary, Jesus, Joseph starter set or the 3 Kings Epiphany set. This is an adult workshop. To register or ask questions contact Jen Brooke at (563) 505-3509 or email davstpauldre@

diodav.org.

Iowa City — An Advent study/retreat will take place at St. Patrick Parish on Thursdays through Dec. 21. Two sessions are available: 9:15-10:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate. Contact Sheryl to register at (319) 855-8475.

Muscatine — Theology on Tap’s ADVENT-ageous series will take place on Thursdays through Dec. 21 at Missipi Brew from 7-9 p.m. The series is designed to stimulate the mind and heart for Advent.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice hosts regular support groups and events for those affected by loss and grief. For a listing of events visit https://tinyurl.com/

icgriefsupport or call Kara at (319) 688-4218.

LITURGY

Davenport – A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Confessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport – A Healing Mass is celebrated the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings. Adoration is at noon and confessions before Mass.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa’s December liturgy schedule is as follows: Dec. 10 – Sunday of the Forefathers – 3:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy; Dec. 25 – Nativity of our Lord – 3:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy; Dec. 26 – Synaxis of the Theotokos – 10 a.m. Divine Liturgy and baptism of Irene Michelina Kemner. All services are at St. Wenceslaus Parish.

Muscatine – A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and ask for prayers for healing following Mass.

OTHER

Clinton — The Alverno is hosting a Stroke Support Group Dec. 6 at 2:45 p.m. at 849 13th Ave. N. Stroke survivors, families and their caregivers are welcome to attend. To register call (563) 242-1521 or send an

email to AlvernoInfo@

mercyhealth.com.

NFP

Natural Family Planning builds strong families. It is medically safe, morally acceptable, and highly effective. For more information, visit www.ccli.org and click on “About NFP.” The next class series begins Jan. 14. Contact Al and Beth Budelier with any questions and to register: (563) 324-7040, elizabethimel@yahoo.com

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis will hold a Creche Open House Dec. 17 from 1-3 p.m. at The Canticle. See nativity scenes from many different countries. Refreshments will be served. No cost to attend.

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a Christmas Cantata concert Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will present a Christmas concert Dec. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in the church. The concert features Christmas songs from the Regina High School choir, professionals singing songs from Handel’s Messiah, the children’s choir reading and singing the Nativity Story and the adult choir singing A Medley of Carols. A reception will follow in the parish social hall.

Knoxville — The Knoxville Knights of Columbus are hosting a brunch at St. Anthony Parish on Dec. 31 following 10:30 a.m. Mass. A free-will donation will be accepted.

VOLUNTEERING

Christ our Life, the largest lay-run Catholic conference in the United States, will take place Sept. 29-30, 2018, in Des Moines. Local organizers in the Davenport Diocese are looking for people interested in promoting the conference in their parishes. Email Patty at erusha15@gmail.com or call (319) 624-2537. GoTo teams are forming now in each of our six deaneries.

Davenport — Eagles’ Wings is looking for people of faith to join its ministry of personal spiritual growth and healing. Positions include: co-chairman of the board, finance/fund raising, maintenance, and ministry. For more information or to express interest, contact Marcia at (563) 343-1481. Terms are three years and can be held by couples.