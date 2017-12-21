Free dresses, formalwear for Night to Shine guests

On Feb. 9, two churches in the Quad Cities — Our Lady of the River Catholic Church and Risen Christ Lutheran Church — are each hosting Night To Shine prom events. Night To Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is a prom experience for guests with special needs age 14 and up.

Thanks to generous donors, many gently used formal dresses and men’s formalwear attire will be available free of charge for Night to Shine guests at the following locations:

Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 6021 Northwest Blvd., Davenport: a “shopping day” will take place Jan. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Jessica Welch with questions at (563) 528-3969.

Davenport Public Library, 6000 Eastern Ave., Davenport: a “shopping day” will take place Jan. 13 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; contact Amy Lamfers with questions at (563) 349-5727

Hope’s Bridal and Prom, 1019 Mound St., Davenport: guests may visit the store on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to look at a selection of free gowns. All other in-stock formal dresses are available at 20-50 percent off. Call to book an appointment at (563) 324-5219.

For more information about Night to Shine and volunteer opportunities, go to qcnight2shine.org.