Knoxville Knights support hometown seminarian

By T Waldmann-Williams

For The Catholic Messenger

KNOXVILLE — The Knoxville Knights of Columbus Council 7874 presented seminarian Dale Mallory with a check for $1,000 at St. Anthony Parish after Mass on Nov. 26. Dale’s parents are members of St. Anthony’s, and Dale was a member of the Knoxville council prior to entering the seminary at St. Thomas University in St. Paul, Minn.

The council voted in September to support Dale’s studies, and made plans to give him the check in person while he was home on Thanksgiving break. During the check presentation, Grand Knight Jim Brees invited all of the Knights to come forward. Brees thanked Dale for his commitment to his studies and for discerning a vocation to the priesthood. “This check will help offset some of your seminarian expenses.”

Dale replied when receiving the check, “Thank you to Knights of Columbus for supporting vocations and thank you also for your financial and spiritual support.”

Everyone in the congregation expressed appreciation for Dale and the Knights through a round of applause.

St. Anthony’s Knights fundraisers include Tootsie Roll Drive, Fifth Sunday Brunches, Lenten Fish Fries, and Nationals Race Parking (assisting by taking money and supervising lots during Nationals events).