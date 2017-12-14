SAU CFDD

Long Grove Knights raise funds for pantry, special needs

 Posted by on December 14, 2017  People  Add comments
Dec 142017
 

St. Ann Parish Knights of Columbus Council 14695 in Long Grove distributed funds from its annual fundraiser earlier this fall. Pictured are, from left, Rick Baughman, Jayne Dierickx, Carol Kuehl, Judy Arensdorff, Jo Dumar, Matt Costello and Joe Hutson.

For The Catholic Messenger

LONG GROVE — St. Ann Parish Knights of Columbus Council 14695 held two fundraisers earlier this fall to benefit the North Scott area. On Sept. 10, a golf outing was held at Glynns Creek Golf Course. The proceeds of more than $12,000 were presented during a pancake breakfast in October to the North Scott Food Pantry. Since 2009, the Knights have donated $71,878 to the pantry. The driving forces behind this year’s event were Matt Costello, Joe Hutson, Jeff VanDeCastelle, Jeff Nagle, Rick Baughman and John Small.

St. Ann Knights also distributed proceeds this fall from their annual fundraiser for special needs programs in the North Scott area. The Knights thanked North Scott Foods, Casey’s General Store in Eldridge, Kwik Shop Store in Parkview and North Scott Schools for helping with the annual “Tootsie Roll Drive.”

The Knights raised more than $6,000 this year for the People with Intellectual Disabilities campaign. Pictured are, from left, Kathy Henningsen, Jen Unwin, Jodie Brotherton, Nancy Shannon and John Loussaert.

This year’s collection raised $6,088.58 for special needs programs at North Scott High School, $1,639.72; North Scott Junior High, $1,350; North Scott Elementary schools, $1,350; and Scott County Special Olympics, $700; Iowa State Special Olympics, $608.86; and St Ann’s special needs program, $440. Since 2009 the Knights have raised $41,535 from this project.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

More from the Catholic Messenger

Facebooktwittermail

 Leave a Reply

(required)

(required)

Copyright © 2009-2017 The Catholic Messenger
Site Map		 Send feedback to messenger@davenportdiocese.org. All rights reserved. This material may not be broadcast, published, rewritten or redistributed without written permission.