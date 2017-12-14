Long Grove Knights raise funds for pantry, special needs

For The Catholic Messenger

LONG GROVE — St. Ann Parish Knights of Columbus Council 14695 held two fundraisers earlier this fall to benefit the North Scott area. On Sept. 10, a golf outing was held at Glynns Creek Golf Course. The proceeds of more than $12,000 were presented during a pancake breakfast in October to the North Scott Food Pantry. Since 2009, the Knights have donated $71,878 to the pantry. The driving forces behind this year’s event were Matt Costello, Joe Hutson, Jeff VanDeCastelle, Jeff Nagle, Rick Baughman and John Small.

St. Ann Knights also distributed proceeds this fall from their annual fundraiser for special needs programs in the North Scott area. The Knights thanked North Scott Foods, Casey’s General Store in Eldridge, Kwik Shop Store in Parkview and North Scott Schools for helping with the annual “Tootsie Roll Drive.”

This year’s collection raised $6,088.58 for special needs programs at North Scott High School, $1,639.72; North Scott Junior High, $1,350; North Scott Elementary schools, $1,350; and Scott County Special Olympics, $700; Iowa State Special Olympics, $608.86; and St Ann’s special needs program, $440. Since 2009 the Knights have raised $41,535 from this project.