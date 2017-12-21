Recognize the word of crib and cross

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The Twenty-fifth Day of December,

when ages beyond number had run their course

from the creation of the world,

when God in the beginning created heaven and earth… (Roman Martyrology)

In a particular place and at a particular time…

A small country under foreign occupation…

Part of a minority religion in the empire…

And having taken on human flesh…

Sharing our very DNA…

Made of atoms forged in the hearts of stars long dead…

The Lord of History was born into time…

The Lord of the Universe born on earth.

The nativity scenes that we set up, and the Christmas cards that we send, try to capture that moment in the past. It is tempting to want to stay there, and forget that Christ’s coming turns everything upside down. But nostalgia is a dangerous trap. “Christmas does not ask us to pretend we’re back in Bethlehem, kneeling before a crib; it asks us to recognize that the wood of the crib became the wood of the cross” (Nathan Mitchell).

It is, as in all liturgy, the adult, risen Christ who comes to us. Christ, who calls us to an adult faith. The risen Christ, who sends us to the margins…

To be a light in the darkness…

To be welcoming arms for the stranger…

To be hope in a weary land…

To be peace in violent times.

The readings in this new liturgical year are centered on Mark’s Gospel. Mark’s writings are charged with urgency. His use of “and” and “immediately” or “right away” to connect clauses, sentences and sections, as well as the lack of the details that are found in Matthew and Luke (like the nativity), give the Gospel a rushed and breathless feel: Here is the Good News! Decide! Now!

It is my prayer for all of us that our lives will be filled with that same urgency in 2018. An urgency to leave what is comfortable and go where Christ would take us. An urgency to share the Good News in word and deed. An urgency to stand against oppression and tyranny, and with those who are poor, cast aside, trampled on, and victimized. Because it is with them that we find Christ, who casts the powerful from their thrones, and sends the rich away empty (Luke 1:52).

Reconociendo la madera de la cuna y de la cruz

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

El día veinticinco de Diciembre,

pasados innumerable siglos

desde la Creación del mundo,

cuando en el principio Dios creó el cielo y la tierra… (Martirologio Romano)

En un lugar y en un tiempo particular…

En un pequeño país bajo ocupación extranjera…

Parte de una religión minoritaria en el imperio…

Y habiendo tomado carne humana…

Compartiendo nuestro propio DNA…

Hecho de átomos forjados en el corazón de las estrellas hace mucho tiempo muertas…

El Señor de la Historia nació dentro del tiempo…

El Señor del Universo nació en la tierra.

Las escenas de la navidad que recreamos y las tarjetas de navidad que enviamos, intentan capturar ese pasado momento. Es muy tentador querer quedarse allí y olvidar que la venida de Cristo pone todas las cosas de vuelta arriba. Pero la nostalgia es una trampa peligrosa. “La Navidad no nos pide que pretendamos regresar a Belén, arrodillados delante de una cuna. La Navidad nos pide reconocer que la madera de la cuna se convirtió en la madera de la cruz” (Nathan Mitchell).

Es, como dice toda la liturgia, el Cristo adulto resucitado, es quien llega a nosotros. Cristo es quien nos llama a una fe adulta. El Cristo Resucitado es quien nos envía a los márgenes…

Ser una luz en la obscuridad…

Dar la bienvenida con los brazos abiertos al extranjero…

Ser la esperanza en una tierra cansada…

Ser paz en tiempos violentos.

Las lecturas en este nuevo año litúrgico están centradas en el Evangelio de Marcos. Los escritos de Marcos están cargados con urgencia. El uso de “y”, “inmediatamente” o “de inmediato” para conectar clausulas, oraciones y secciones, así como la falta de detalles que se encuentran en Mateo y Lucas (como la natividad), dan al Evangelio una prisa y sensación de aliento: ¡Aquí están las Buenas Nuevas! ¡Decide! ¡Ahora!

Es mi oración por todos usted que nuestras vidas se llenen con la misma urgencia en el 2018. Una urgencia para dejar lo que es cómodo e ir donde Cristo nos lleve. Una urgencia para compartir las Buenas Nuevas en palabras y hechos. Una urgencia para resistir la opresión y la tiranía y unirnos a aquellos que son pobres, desechados, pisoteados y victimizados. Porque es con ellos donde nosotros encontramos a Cristo, “quien derriba del trono a los poderosos… y a los ricos despide vacíos” (Lucas 1, 52).

Sincerely in Christ/Sinceramente en Cristo,

Most Rev. Thomas Zinkula/

Rev. Mons. Thomas Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport/Obispo de Davenport