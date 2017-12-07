SAU winter commencement

DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University will hold its winter commencement ceremony Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. in the RiverCenter, 136 E. Third St.

On Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. a medaling ceremony for graduating veterans will take place in the Rogalski Center. The medals are in recognition of their achievement and can be affixed to their graduation attire. A reception will follow.

On Dec. 15 at 5 p.m., hooding ceremonies will begin at Galvin Fine Arts Center on campus. The College or Arts and Sciences, College of Business and College of Health and Human Services will hold the joint ceremony. A reception for graduate students and their families will be held in Cosgrove Hall.

At 8 p.m. that same night a nursing pinning ceremony will take place in Galvin Fine Arts.

For the graduation ceremony, if any student or guest needs special accommodations, please contact the Accessibility Resources Center office at (563) 333-6275.