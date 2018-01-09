‘9 Days for Life’ pilgrimage to focus on prayer, action

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

As the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision approaches, Catholics are encouraged to take part in “9 Days for Life,” a digital pilgrimage of prayer and action focused on cherishing the gift of every person’s life.

The “9 Days” program, which takes place Jan. 18-26, is an initiative of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). This multi-faceted novena highlights a different intention each day, with reflections, bonus information and suggested actions. Kent Ferris, director of the diocesan Social Action office, said 9 Days for Life “allows for a virtual pilgrimage, as a lot of folks can’t make it to Washington, D.C., for the actual March for Life.”

By going to the USCCB’s website, https://tinyurl.com/ny3obg6, Catholics can sign up to receive the novena through the 9 Days for Life app, daily emails or daily texts. Printable materials are available to share with people who do not have access to the internet. Social media resources are also available, including links and graphics to share.

Ferris said the Diocese of Davenport’s Facebook page will offer daily “9 Days” updates. “We will encourage parishes with their own Facebook pages to do so likewise.”