A journey of discovery

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Faces of Globalization, the campus-wide theme for a “thrilling year-long journey of discovery” is well underway at St. Ambrose University. This is the 10th year the university has chosen a year-long theme that bring in speakers, artists and others to campus to address the theme.

Duk Kim, theme coordinator for Faces of Globalization, is an associate professor of political science and director of international studies at St. Ambrose. He said globalization is often defined as the shrinking of distances among the various continents and a worldwide interconnectedness of important aspects of human life such as religion, migration, war, finance, trade, drugs, food, music and art. Central to this theme is the belief that there is no single way to understand globalization in the 21st century.

“This series will deploy a variety of events highlighting differences as a way to more clearly understand the various aspects of globalization,” he said. “We seek to implement the university’s core mission values and guiding principles by increasing awareness of and contributions to the campus, local, regional, national and global communities.”

Attendance has been good, he said. “A couple of weeks ago, we had an event called Korea: Land of Morning Calm, which attracted more than 300 people in the Galvin Fine Art Center. And we have many more exciting events scheduled next semester. I would like to mention that because of the recent 7.1 magnitude earthquake in Mexico City, Franc Contreras’ visit, which was scheduled to take place on Sept. 27, was postponed. Contreras graduated from St. Ambrose with a major in communication in 1987, and currently is an independent radio and TV correspondent in Mexico City. We are in the process of rescheduling his visit in March 2018.

Some of the events scheduled for 2018: (All are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted.)

• Feb. 6: Woodrow Wilson Visiting Fellow Lecture “Sharp Fights and Hard Lessons in the Global Race for Cleaner Energy” with Jeffrey Ball, author on energy and the environment, Stanford University. 7 p.m. Allaert Auditorium, Galvin Fine Arts Center.

• Feb. 14: Hauber Chair of Biology Lecture, “Global Change and the Evolution of Species Interaction” with Jennifer Lau, PhD, associate professor of Plant Biology, Michigan State University. 7-9 p.m., Rogalski Center Ballroom.

• March 1: Book Group. Generosity: An Enhancement, sponsored by the Bioethics and Humanities Initiative. Noon, chapel gathering space.

• March 1: Annual Quad Cities World Cultures Festival, sponsored by World Affairs Council of the QC and SAU International Studies Program. 5-8 p.m., Rogalski Center Ballroom.

• March 21: Chair of Catholic Studies Lecture “What a (modern) monk does: Digital Preservation of Manuscripts from the Earth’s Most Threatened Communities” with Father Columbia Steeart, OSB, monk of St. John’s Abbey, Collegeville, Minn., and director of the Hill Monastic Manuscript Library. 7 p.m. in Rogalski Center Ballroom.

• March 27: Folwell Lecture in Political Science and Pre-Law on “Gulliver’s Travails: U.S. Foreign Policy in An Age of Globalization and Global Disorder” by J. Martin Rochester, PhD, professor of Political Science, University of Missouri- St. Louis. Event is co-sponsored by the World Affairs Council of the Quad Cities. 7-9 p.m., Rogalski Center Ballroom.

• April 20-21: St. Ambrose Theatre Department will perform “Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. Performance on April 22 will be 3 p.m. Allaert Auditorium, Galvin Fine Arts Center. Tickets available through www.sau/edu/galvin or (563) 333-6251. For a full schedule, visit: http://www.sau.edu/College_of_Arts_and_Sciences/Initiatives/Globalization.html

“Faces of Globalization is for all of us, and our students should more actively participate in this exciting journey of discovery,” Duk said.