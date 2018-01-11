Calendar events for Jan. 11

CEW

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish will have a Women’s Christian Experience Weekend (CEW) Jan. 19-21. The cost is $35. To register contact Cathy at (563) 357-7205 or stjoesCEW@gmail.com. The Men’s weekend is Feb. 2-4. To register contact Mike at (563) 529-9319 or stjoesCEW@gmail.com. More information may also be found on the parish website: www.stjoseph-dewitt.weconnect.com.

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — The Alverno Health Care Facility will offer an educational series for individuals and family members affected by dementia beginning Jan. 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The second class will take place May 15, with the final class Nov. 27. There is no charge to attend. For more information or to RSVP call (563) 242-1521 or email elizabeth.heard@

mercyhealth.com.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry will begin a new 13-week Grief Share program on Jan. 14 from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice hosts regular support groups and events for those affected by loss and grief. For a listing of events visit https://tinyurl.com/

icgriefsupport or call Kara at (319) 688-4218.

LITURGY

Davenport — A Diocesan Scouting Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Sacred Heart Cathedral with Bishop Thomas Zinkula. All Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, American Heritage girls and other scouting groups are welcome. Leaders and parents for scouts expecting religious emblems should contact Denise McMonagle at dccs@diodav.org to coordinate this process and arrive by 1:25 p.m. to check in. Anyone planning to attend the Mass and reception should contact McMonagle.

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Confessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings. Adoration is at noon and confessions before Mass.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

MEETINGS

Clinton — The Franciscan Peace Center will hold an Anti-Trafficking Committee meeting Jan. 17, at 9 a.m. at The Canticle, 843 13th Ave. N. Contact Lori at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Clinton — Learn more about the Sisters of St. Francis’ Hate Has No Home Here campaign by attending a program Jan. 23 at LaFeria restaurant, 116 Fifth Ave. S. Attendees may order dinner on their own at 5:30 p.m. or just come for the presentation at 6:30 p.m. Contact Lori at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

NFP

A new “Couple to Couple League” Natural Family Planning series will begin Jan. 14. Contact Al and Beth Budelier with any questions and to register: (563) 324-7040, elizabethimel@yahoo.com

RETREAT

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish is hosting a “Surge of the Heart” Parish Mission by Jon Leonetti. The dates and times are Jan. 14 from 3:30-4:30 p.m., Jan. 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m., and Jan. 16 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Wheatland — Learn about contemplative photography Jan. 29 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. To register call (563) 336-8414 or send an email olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Clinton — Visit Pizza Hut in Clinton on Jan. 22 between 5-7 p.m. and mention L’Arche Clinton to have 20 percent of sales benefit that community.

Coralville — The St. Thomas More Parish Knights of Columbus and Social Justice Commission are hosting a spaghetti supper Jan. 20 in the church’s lower level from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All proceeds from free will donations will be used to support St. Thomas More’s participation in the Free Lunch Program.

Grand Mound – Enjoy a Soup-er Bowl Sunday lunch Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Ss. Philip & James Parish. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Call (563) 847-7572 by Feb. 3 to preorder deliveries for local home-bound individuals. Note that Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 to accommodate the soup luncheon.

Keokuk — On Jan. 18, Trevor Pullinger, Director of Faith Formation for All Saints Parish, will present a visual and musical feast of art, music, and beauty at 6:30 p.m. at the parish. Learn about the connection between culture and faith.