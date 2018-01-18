Calendar of events for Jan. 18

CEWs

Bettendorf — A women’s CEW will take place Feb. 2-4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, with the men’s CEW taking place Feb. 16-18. For more information call Maureen Conrad at (563) 940-5921 or Dan Molyneaux at (563) 508-7153. Pick up a registration form in the Gathering Space.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will host women’s CEW Feb. 2-4 and a men’s CEW Feb. 16-18. Cost is $35 and includes simple lodging and meals. No one will be refused for financial reasons. RSVP to Hollie at (563) 343-1910 or Charlie at (563) 940-9350.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish will have a men’s CEW Feb. 2-4. To register call Mike at (563) 529-9319 or stjoesCEW@gmail.com. Go to the parish website for more info.

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace sessions will be held at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., in Clinton. Morning sessions will be held Thursdays, Jan. 18, Feb. 15, March 8, April 19, and May 17, 10-11:30 a.m.; and Jan. 18, Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, and May 10, from 6:45-8:15 p.m. Call Sister Nancy Miller to sign up, (563) 242-7611, or email her at nmiller@clinton

franciscans.com.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Confessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings. Adoration is at noon and confessions before Mass.

Davenport —Attacking Trafficking, a local faith based group dedicated to ending human trafficking, will hold a prayer service to end human trafficking on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church. Attacking Trafficking is comprised of local faith groups united in their fight against all forms of human trafficking and to offering help and healing for survivors.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa celebrates Divine Liturgy on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 3:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Confessions will be heard at 3 p.m. Contact Adam with questions at contact@eceia.org.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Learn more about the Sisters of St. Francis’ Hate Has No Home Here campaign by attending a program Jan. 23 at LaFeria restaurant, 116 Fifth Ave. S. Attendees may order dinner on their own at 5:30 p.m. or just come for the presentation at 6:30 p.m. Contact Lori at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Clinton — An anti trafficking committee meeting will take place Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis. Open to all.

Milan, Ill. — The St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Guild of the Quad Cities will host a video presentation “Cultivating a Healthy Society” by Father John Ehrich, S.T.L., at 10 a.m. on Jan. 20 at St. Ambrose Parish, 312 W. 1st St. The annual business meeting will follow. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information visit stthomasaquinasguildqc.com.

Moline, Ill. — Join in the study of prayer in the tradition of St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross with the Secular Discalced Carmelite Community of St. Joseph and the Prophet Elijah on the second Sunday of each month at 1pm at St. Mary Church (in the Marion Center), Moline. For more information, call Barb Grothe, 563-528-9424 or email at barbgrothe@gmail.com

RETREAT

Solon — St. Mary Parish is hosting a women’s day of renewal Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and a men’s conference Feb. 10 from 7 a.m. – noon. Each event will feature dynamic guest speakers. Register for the women’s day by Jan. 28 and the men’s day by Feb. 4 at www.solonstmary.org.The cost for each day is $20. Lunch is included on the women’s day, breakfast on the men’s day.

Wheatland — Learn about contemplative photography Jan. 29 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. To register call (563) 336-8414 or send an email olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Camanche — Church of the Visitation Parish is hosting its annual parish breakfast Jan. 21 from 8:30 -11:30 a.m. Cost is $7.50 for adults, $3 for children ages 12 and under. Carry outs available.

Clinton — Visit Pizza Hut in Clinton on Jan. 22 between 5-7 p.m. and mention L’Arche Clinton to have 20 percent of sales benefit that community.

Coralville — The St. Thomas More Parish Knights of Columbus and Social Justice Commission are hosting a spaghetti supper Jan. 20 in the church’s lower level from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All proceeds from free will donations will be used to support St. Thomas More’s participation in the Free Lunch Program.

Davenport — The annual Have a Heart for the Homeless Lunch­eon will take place Feb. 3 at CASI, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at $26 per seat or a table of eight for $208. For a $300 contribution, your organization’s name and logo will be included in the luncheon’s program. To RSVP or make a donation, contact Becki at (309) 786-5734 or banderson@

christiancareqc.org.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish in Davenport and St. Peter Parish in Buffalo will host a special needs fish fry in the St. Alphonsus gym from 4-6 p.m. on March 16. The event is open to anyone who cannot navigate the stairs to the cafeteria and their caregivers. Attendance is by reservation only by contacting the St. Al office at (563) 322-0987 during regular business hours.

Davenport —Assumption High School Spaghetti supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the school cafeteria. No tickets will be sold. All meals are free of charge, but donations will be accepted at the door.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Fish Fry will be served from 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent from Feb. 16 to March 23. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children. Menu includes baked or batter fried fish, baked potato, French fries, onion rings, coleslaw and beverages. Desserts available for $1.

Grand Mound – Enjoy a Soup-er Bowl Sunday lunch Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Ss. Philip & James Parish. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Call (563) 847-7572 by Feb. 3 to preorder deliveries for local home-bound individuals. Note that Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 to accommodate the soup luncheon.