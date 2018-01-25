Calendar of events for Jan. 25

CEWS

Bettendorf — A women’s CEW will take place Feb. 2-4 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, with the men’s CEW taking place Feb. 16-18. For more information call Maureen Conrad at (563) 940-5921 or Dan Molyneaux at (563) 508-7153. Pick up a registration form in the Gathering Space.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will host women’s CEW Feb. 2-4 and a men’s CEW Feb. 16-18. Cost is $35 and includes simple lodging and meals. No one will be refused for financial reasons. RSVP to Hollie at (563) 343-1910 or Charlie at (563) 940-9350.

DeWitt — St. Joseph Parish will have a men’s CEW Feb. 2-4. To register call Mike at (563) 529-9319 or stjoesCEW @gmail.com. Go to the parish website for more info.

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace sessions will be held at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., in Clinton. Morning sessions will be held Thursdays, Feb. 15, March 8, April 19, and May 17, 10-11:30 a.m.; and Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, and May 10, from 6:45-8:15 p.m. Call Sister Nancy Miller to sign up, (563) 242-7611, or email her at nmiller@clinton

franciscans.com.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry recently began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY

Bettendorf — Celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Lourdes at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Feb. 11 with Mass at 10:30 a.m. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will commence at the end of Mass. The rosary will be recited on the hour beginning with the Joyful Mysteries at noon. Confession will be heard from 2:30-3:30 p.m. At 3:30 p.m. the Litany of Our Lady of Lourdes will be recited, and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will be offered at 3:45 p.m.

Davenport — The annual Diocesan Scouting Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Everyone attending should RSVP to dccs@diodav.org to ensure enough badges will be prepared.

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Confessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings. Adoration is at noon and confessions before Mass.

Davenport —Attacking Trafficking, a local faith-based group dedicated to ending human trafficking, will hold a prayer service to end human trafficking on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa celebrates Divine Liturgy on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 3:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Confessions will be heard at 3 p.m. Contact Adam with questions at contact@eceia.org.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

MEETINGS

Clinton — An anti-trafficking committee meeting will take place Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis. Open to all.

RETREAT

Solon — St. Mary Parish is hosting a women’s day of renewal Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and a men’s conference Feb. 10 from 7 a.m. – noon. Register for the women’s day by Jan. 28 and the men’s day by Feb. 4 at www.solon

stmary.org.The cost for each day is $20. Lunch is included on the women’s day, breakfast on the men’s day.

Wheatland — Learn about contemplative photography Jan. 29 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. To register call (563) 336-8414 or send an email olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish in Davenport and St. Peter Parish in Buffalo will host a special needs fish fry in the St. Alphonsus gym from 4-6 p.m. on March 16. The event is open to anyone who cannot navigate the stairs to the cafeteria and their caregivers. Attendance is by reservation only by contacting the St. Al office at (563) 322-0987 during regular business hours.

Davenport —Assumption High School Spaghetti supper will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the school cafeteria. No tickets will be sold. All meals are free of charge, but donations will be accepted at the door.

Davenport — All Saints Catholic School will host a Spaghetti Dinner to benefit the All Saints Gala committee from 4:30-7 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the school cafeteria and gym. All spaghetti for the evening will be provided by Grinder’s Spaghetti House on West Locust Street. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and a cookie for $6. To-go orders also will be available.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Fish Fry will be served from 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent from Feb. 16 to March 23. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children. Menu includes baked or batter-fried fish, baked potato, French fries, onion rings, coleslaw and beverages. Desserts available for $1.

East Pleasant Plain — The family life committee of Ss. Joseph & Cabrini Parish will host a “Love and Appre­ciation” event Feb. 4. Shirley VanDee will be honored for her 10 years of service as Parish Life Coordinator. Rolls and coffee with a Valentine theme will be served by the Altar and Rosary group after the 8:30 a.m. Mass. This is a free will offering and everyone is welcome.

Grand Mound — Enjoy a Soup-er Bowl Sunday lunch Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Ss. Philip & James Parish. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Call (563) 847-7572 by Feb. 3 to preorder deliveries for local home-bound individuals. Note that Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 to accommodate the soup luncheon.

Mount Pleasant — Young Adult Ministry meets Thursdays at St. Alphonsus Church in the library. Bible study is at 6 p.m. with a social to follow at 7 p.m. at the Press Box. Ages 18-35 are invited.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host Friday fish fries during Lent from Feb. 16 through March 23. Catfish or shrimp, sides, dessert and drink is included. Adults pay $10, children ages 5-10 years old pay $5, and children under 5 years old eat free. Serving time is 4:30-7 p.m.

VOLUNTEERING

Davenport — Humility of Mary Housing and Humility of Mary Shelter will be hosting an informational evening on volunteering with the agencies on Jan. 25 from 6-7 p.m. at Humility of Mary Housing, 3805 Missi­ssippi Ave. Please RSVP to Patti at (563) 326-1330 x 105.