To the Editor:

Father Ron Rolheiser’s list of his Top Ten books for 2017 illustrates his wide range of interests and how he is able to bring such rich insights to his weekly columns. It reminds us of the wisdom to drink richly from the fountain of life and the experiences of many to nourish our thirst for faith and meaning. Thank you for providing us with such a wise and thoughtful man’s gift each week.

Fr. Walter Helms,

Tiffin