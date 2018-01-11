Lock-in well done

To the editor:

Youth coordinator Joe (Quinn) sponsored an Advent lock-in at St. Alphonsus Parish in Davenport for the youth group. At the lock-in we talked about God and we also played games like hide and seek, glow in the dark hockey, football and ping pong. The kids I met were very nice people and I want to see them again. Kim (Quinn) also supervised the girls.

In conclusion, my goal is to say thank you to St. Al’s for allowing the lock-in and to the people who supervised — Joe and Kim.

Mikayla Gallagher

Davenport