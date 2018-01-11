Luncheon benefits homeless

DAVENPORT — Humility of Mary Shelter, Inc., of Davenport and Christian Care of Rock Island, Ill., are gearing up to host the 5th annual “Have a Heart for the Homeless Luncheon.” The event will take place Feb. 3 at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Rd., with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are available at $26 per seat or a table of eight for $208. For a $300 contribution, your organization’s name and logo will be included in the luncheon’s program.

To RSVP to the luncheon or make a donation, contact Becki Anderson at (309) 786-5734 or banderson@christiancareqc.org. Please make checks payable to Christian Care and mail to Christian Care, P.O. Box 4176, Rock Island, Ill., 61201.