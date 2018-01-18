Messenger a treasure chest of thought

To the Editor:

The Jan. 11 edition of The Catholic Messenger is a treasure chest of Catholic thought! Every page contains information worth clipping.

The story of Bishop Thomas Zinkula and the Catholics he ministered to in Fort Madison, reminding us that in the eyes of God, we, the bishop and those he ministered to, share equally in God’s love. Parishioners journeying to Africa on their own to learn firsthand about conditions there. A parishioner so inspired by the works of Msgr. Marvin Mottet — as socially involved priest, CEO of a multimillion dollar Catholic outreach organization while living on the floor of a homeless shelter — that she collected stories of his efforts in a book.

The list of the books Father Ron Rolheiser has read and mentioned in his challenging columns makes it difficult to pick which to read first. A well-done editorial engaging us in the work of the Iowa Catholic Conference about church positions on Iowa legislation speaks to the need for Catholics to make their voices heard. There was so much more, capped by articles conveying the words and actions of the Holy Father acting and speaking prophetically to the world. That edition overly repaid the cost of subscription!

Glenn Leach,

Davenport