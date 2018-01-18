Scouting Mass is Feb. 4

By Anne Marie Amacher

DAVENPORT — The annual Diocesan Scouting Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Bishop Thomas Zinkula will preside at Mass.

All Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, American Heritage girls, Camp Fire Girls, Venture Crew and other scouting groups are invited to attend.

Families with scouts expecting to receive Catholic religious emblems should RSVP to dccs@diodav.org and arrive no later than 1:25 p.m. and check in. Leaders and parents should contact Denise McMonagle at the above address if religious emblems are to be received.

All scouts and leaders are asked to wear their uniforms.

A diocesan scouting badge will be given to scouts in attendance. Anyone planning to attend the Mass and reception afterward, whether earning a medal or not, are asked to RSVP dccs@diodav.org to ensure enough badges will be prepared.