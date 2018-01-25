Support St. Patrick Society parade, scholarships

To the Editor:

The St. Patrick Society Quad Cities Grand Parade will march on Saturday, March 17. The 33rd edition of the nation’s only interstate St. Patrick’s parade starts promptly at 11:30 a.m. at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street in Rock Island, Ill., and ends at the RiverCenter in downtown Davenport.

The Grand Parade signals that spring is nigh; tens of thousands of spectators young and old fill the streets to enjoy, free of charge, this Quad-City tradition. More than 70 marching groups and floats celebrate the Irish heritage of our community, with beads and candy for the kids. Riverbend Food Bank will collect monetary donations before the parade with the goal of closing the meal gap in our community. For parade information email grandparade2018 @yahoo.com.

On Friday, March 16, the Irish Mother of the Year, Grand Marshal and the SPS Scholarship winner will be announced at the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon at the RiverCenter. For luncheon reservations, email vicquinn2016 @gmail.com .

The post-Parade Bash will be held March 17 at the RiverCenter with doors open at 1 p.m. This family-oriented event showcases traditional Irish food and drink, memorabilia, live music and Irish step dancers. Admission is by membership; annual $15 memberships are available at the door. Youths 16 and younger receive free admission.

The St. Patrick Society is a nonprofit organization. Volunteers work months in advance on planning, organizing and fundraising, making the Grand Parade the success it has become. Membership dues are the foundation of the St. Patrick Society. Your purchase of a SPS membership keeps the parade going strong for years to come. For more information please visit our website stpatsqc.com or email info@stpatsqc.com.

Joe Dooley, St. Patrick Society

Davenport