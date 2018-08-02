Calendar of events for 2-8-18

CEWS

Bettendorf — A men’s CEW will take place Feb. 16-18. For more information call Dan Molyneaux at (563) 508-7153. Pick up a registration form in the Gathering Space.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will host a men’s CEW Feb. 16-18. Cost is $35 and includes simple lodging and meals. No one will be refused for financial reasons. RSVP to Charlie at (563) 940-9350.

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace sessions will be held at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., in Clinton. Morning sessions will be held Thursdays, Feb. 15, March 8, April 19, and May 17, 10-11:30 a.m.; and Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, and May 10, from 6:45-8:15 p.m. Call Sister Nancy Miller to sign up, (563) 242-7611, or email her at nmiller@clinton

franciscans.com.

Clinton — L’Arche Clinton is hosting a seminar on wills Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. 3rd St. Two experts will discuss the importance of creating a last will and testament. Admission is free but seating is limited. Light lunch and dessert will be served. RSVP by Feb. 16 to Jean Bormann at (563) 249-2569 or emailing

development.

larcheclinton@gmail.com

FISH DINNERS

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish will host “Fish Friday” Lenten dinners Feb. 23 and March 23 at the parish center from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Eat a baked fish dinner or fish taco dinner for $8, a shrimp taco dinner for $10 (a la carte also available), or a kids’ grilled cheese meal for $4. Desserts available for $1.

Davenport — Davenport Knights of Columbus (1111 W. 35th St.) is hosting Lenten fish fries on Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. through Lent.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Fish Fry will be served from 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent from Feb. 16 to March 23. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children. Menu includes baked or batter-fried fish, baked potato, French fries, onion rings, coleslaw and beverages. Desserts available for $1.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish in Davenport and St. Peter Parish in Buffalo will host a special needs fish fry in the St. Alphonsus gym from 4-6 p.m. on March 16. The event is open to anyone who cannot navigate the stairs to the cafeteria and their caregivers. Attendance is by reservation only by contacting the St. Al office at (563) 322-0987 during regular business hours.

Iowa City — Knights of Columbus Council 842 will be serving fish on Fridays during Lent .beginning Feb. 16 and ending Mar. 24. Dinner options include whole fried catfish, baked salmon, or fried shrimp with all the sides, served from 5-7 p.m. at the KC Family Center 4776 American Legion Rd. Call (319) 321-9512 for more info.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host Friday fish fries during Lent from Feb. 16 through March 23. Catfish or shrimp, sides, dessert and drink are included. Adults pay $10, children ages 5-10 years old pay $5, and children under 5 years old eat free. Serving time is 4:30-7 p.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry recently began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY

Davenport — A Life in the Spirit seminar series will take place at St. Alphonsus Parish on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. from Feb. 15 to April 5. This seminar is an introduction to a life lived in the power and presence of the Holy Spirit. For questions or to register call Jeanne Wonio at (563) 355-4188 or Tom Jones at (563) 349-8491.

Iowa City — St. Thomas More Parish’s Green Team will begin a Lenten study Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in the parish’s social room. The study will take place every Sunday during Lent, focusing on Father John Dear’s recent book, “The Earth: Peace and Nonviolence in a Time of Climate Change.” For more information call (319) 665-9769 or (319) 931-1185. Fr. Dear will speak at the parish May 4 at 7 p.m. as part of his book tour.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa celebrates Divine Liturgy on the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 3:30 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Confessions will be heard at 3 p.m. Contact Adam with questions at contact@eceia.org.

MEETINGS

Clinton — An anti-trafficking committee meeting will take place Feb. 13 at 9 a.m. at The Canticle, home of the Sisters of St. Francis. Open to all.

Davenport — Father Bud Grant will give a talk on “Stations of the Cross: A Meditation on Suffering, a Message of Hope” Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Grace Lutheran Church hall, 1140 E. High St. For more information or to register call (563) 322-0769.

RETREAT

Clinton — “Embracing Christ with Francis and Clare,” a Lenten Day of Reflection will be held Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., Clinton. It is a time for insight, understanding and reflection. For more details call (563) 242-7611 or visit clintonfranciscans.com

Davenport — A renewal day for all adults with disabilities and their family and friends will take place on Feb. 24 at Our Lady of Victory Parish Center from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Cost is $10. For more information or to volunteer call Karen at (563) 210-3470.

Muscatine — Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish is hosting a renewal Feb. 23 from 7-9 p.m. and Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Gannon Hall. Speaker Tim Glem­kowski will help guests embrace God’s love and become missionary-minded disciples.

Wheatland — Attend “Holy Resil­ience: Spirituality for the Second Half of Life” on Feb 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. To register call (563) 336-8414 or email olpretreat@ gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Clinton — Mention “L’Arche” or “The Arch” when you dine-in or carry-out at Pizza Hut in Clinton Feb. 19 from 5-7 p.m., and 20 percent of the sales of will benefit L’Arche Clinton.

Davenport — St. Patrick Society is accepting nominations for Irish Mother of the Year and applications for its annual scholarship. For more information visit stpatsqc.com.

Mount Pleasant — Young Adult Ministry meets Thursdays at St. Alphonsus Church in the library. Bible study is at 6 p.m. with a social to follow at 7 p.m. at the Press Box. Ages 18-35 are invited.

Riverside — St. Mary Parish is hosting a pancake breakfast to raise funds for its restoration project on Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. to noon. Adults eat for $7, children ages 5-10 eat for $4, and children under 5 eat free. A bake sale and raffles will also be available.