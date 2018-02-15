Calendar of events for Feb. 15

CEWS

Bettendorf — A men’s CEW will take place Feb. 16-18 at Our Lady of Lourdes. For more information call Dan Molyneaux at (563) 508-7153. Pick up a registration form in the Gathering Space.

Davenport — Our Lady of Victory Parish will host a men’s CEW Feb. 16-18. Cost is $35 and includes simple lodging and meals. No one will be refused for financial reasons. RSVP to Charlie at (563) 940-9350.

DIVORCE MINISTRY

Muscatine — Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish will begin a new session of its Surviving Divorce ministry Feb. 22. The group will meet weekly for 12 weeks beginning Feb. 22. Sessions run from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Mazzu­chelli Center at the rear of the school campus, 2407 Cedar St. Individuals interested in participating may contact Sister Cheryl Demmer at srcheryl@

marymathias.org or (563) 263-3848.

EDUCATIONAL

Clinton — Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace sessions will be held at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., in Clinton. Morning sessions will be held Thursdays, Feb. 15, March 8, April 19, and May 17, 10-11:30 a.m.; and Feb. 8, March 8, April 12, and May 10, from 6:45-8:15 p.m. Call Sister Nancy Miller to sign up, (563) 242-7611, or email her at nmiller@clinton

franciscans.com.

Clinton — Peace Soup, the annual supper and discussion series , will take place Tuesdays of Lent at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish hall.

Clinton — L’Arche Clinton is hosting a seminar on wills Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 715 S. 3rd St. Ad­mission is free but seating is limited. Light lunch and dessert will be served. RSVP by Feb. 16 to Jean Bor­mann at (563) 249-2569 or emailing

development.larcheclinton@gmail.com

Davenport — A Life in the Spirit seminar series will take place at St. Alphonsus Parish on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 15 to April 5. This seminar is an introduction to a life lived in the power and presence of the Holy Spirit. For questions or to register call Jeanne Wonio at (563) 355-4188 or Tom Jones at (563) 349-8491.

FISH DINNERS

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish will host “Fish Friday” Lenten dinners Feb. 23 and March 23 at the parish center from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Eat a baked fish dinner or fish taco dinner for $8, a shrimp taco dinner for $10 (a la carte also available), or a kids’ grilled cheese meal for $4. Desserts available for $1.

Clinton — St Edward’s Knights of Columbus Council 707 of Clinton/Camanche is hosting fish fries Fridays during Lent through March 23 at the new Prince of Peace parish hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Fish and shrimp available.

Davenport — Davenport Knights of Columbus (1111 W. 35th St.) is hosting Lenten fish fries on Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. through Lent.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Fish Fry will be served from 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent from Feb. 16 to March 23. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children. Menu includes baked or batter-fried fish, baked potato, French fries, onion rings, coleslaw and beverages. Desserts available for $1.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish in Davenport and St. Peter Parish in Buffalo will host a special needs fish fry in the St. Alphonsus gym from 4-6 p.m. on March 16. The event is open to anyone who cannot navigate the stairs to the cafeteria and their caregivers. Attendance is by reservation only by contacting St. Al’s office at (563) 322-0987 during regular business hours.

Iowa City — Knights of Columbus Council 842 will be serving fish on Fridays during Lent beginning Feb. 16 and ending March 24. Dinner options include whole fried catfish, baked salmon, or fried shrimp with all the sides, served from 5-7 p.m. at the KC Family Center 4776 American Legion Rd. Call (319) 321-9512 for more info.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host Friday fish fries during Lent from Feb. 16 through March 23. Catfish or shrimp, sides, dessert and drink are included. Adults pay $10, children ages 5-10 years old pay $5, and children under 5 years old eat free. Serving time is 4:30-7 p.m.

West Liberty — The Knights of Columbus from St. Joseph Parish will host fish fries Feb. 16 and March 2, 16, and 23. Serving times are 5-7 p.m. in the Parish Life Center and the menu includes catfish, sides and desserts. Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children under 13.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry recently began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Confessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated the second Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. at Eagles’ Wings. Adoration is at noon and confessions before Mass.

Iowa City — St. Thomas More Parish’s Green Team will begin a Lenten study Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. in the parish’s social room. The study will take place every Sunday during Lent, focusing on Father John Dear’s recent book, “The Earth: Peace and Nonviolence in a Time of Climate Change.” For more information call (319) 665-9769 or (319) 931-1185. Fr. Dear will speak at the parish May 4 at 7 p.m. as part of his book tour.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

MEETINGS

Davenport — Father Bud Grant will give a talk on “Stations of the Cross: A Meditation on Suffering, a Message of Hope” Feb. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Grace Lutheran Church hall, 1140 E. High St. For more information or to register call (563) 322-0769.

RETREAT

Davenport — A renewal day for all adults with disabilities and their families and friends will take place on Feb. 24 at Our Lady of Victory Parish Center from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Cost is $10. For more information or to volunteer call Karen at (563) 210-3470.

Davenport — Sacred Heart Cathedral presents “Preparing your Heart,” a Lenten evening with Keith Nester, former Methodist minister and Catholic convert, on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Muscatine — Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish is hosting a renewal Feb. 23 from 7-9 p.m. and Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Gannon Hall. Speaker Tim Glem­kowski will help guests embrace God’s love and become missionary-minded disciples.

Wheatland — Attend “Holy Resil­ience: Spirituality for the Second Half of Life” on Feb 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat. To register call (563) 336-8414 or email olpretreat@ gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Clinton — Mention “L’Arche” or “The Arch” when you dine in or carry out at Pizza Hut in Clinton Feb. 19 from 5-7 p.m., and 20 percent of the sales of will benefit L’Arche Clinton.

Clinton — L’Arche Clinton is hosting a Spaghetti Dinner fund­raiser Feb. 25 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Tuscany Center, 2417 Cleveland St. Cost is $8 in advance or $9 at the door. For more information or to buy tickets, call (563) 243-9035 or pick up at Clinton National Bank Main and Lyons Branches and Clinton Printing Co. Eat in or carry out.

Davenport — St. Patrick Society is accepting nominations for Irish Mother of the Year and applications for its annual scholarship. For more information visit stpatsqc.com.