Davenport Catholic named grand marshal of St. Pat’s Day parade

For The Catholic Messenger

Patrick Raymond DeVine, 90, a father of 10, grandfather of 27, and great-grandfather of 15 — with two on the way — will be the grand marshal for Grand Parade XXXIII on March 17. The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. in Rock Island, Ill., crosses the Centennial Bridge and concludes at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

DeVine was born in Clinton, spent his early years on his parents’ farm in Lost Nation and then moved to DeWitt where he graduated from St. Joseph High School. He worked at J.I. Case after graduation.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1950-53, stationed in Japan before deploying to Korea for the war. In 1953 he married Marie Lawlor of Davenport; they were together more than 51 years until Marie died in 2004.

Patrick was employed at Alcoa for 37 years, first as an equipment operator. After losing a leg in a work-related accident he moved to the “hot line,” retiring in 1993. He also served as the treasurer for the Aluminum Workers International Union, Local 105, for 19 years. DeVine is a long-time member of Holy Family Parish in Davenport and has marched with the Peeters Clan in many Grand Parades.

His children said that he has always been strong and “took care of raising and supporting our entire family.” Along with his wife, Marie, “he made us the people we are today.” They described their family as loving, close and caring. They said they didn’t have a lot of money growing up, “but we were rich in love … he was always there to help us with our homework or tell a good story.” One of the children said, “Not once did I ever hear him complain about his physical disability …­ he has taught me that even through the tough times God is with us and he will get us through those tough times.”