Eagle’s Wings composer coming to Davenport

For The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Father J. Michael Joncas, known for his song “On Eagle’s Wings” and other hymns, will perform song and worship on March 8 at 7 p.m. in Sacred Heart Cathedral’s new diocesan hall. Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat and Congregation of the Humility of Mary are co-sponsoring the free event. A good will offering will be accepted.

Fr. Joncas has composed 25 collections of liturgical music. The event will include an educational evening of song, addressing why people sing, what they sing and when they sing it. The program will relate to the progression of the liturgy, covering music appropriate to the parts of the Mass that others will also find applicable to their worship services. Participants are invited to discover music that helps the “full, conscious and active” participation of the faithful.

A priest, liturgist and composer, Fr. Joncas is an Artist in Residence and Research Fellow in Catholic Studies at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minn. He is the author and co-author of six books and more than 250 articles and reviews. He was honored with the Pax Christi Award from St. John’s Monastery and University in Collegeville, Minn., along with Marty Haugen and David Haas.

In addition to his presentation at the diocesan hall, Fr. Joncas will lead a two-day retreat at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat center in Wheatland March 9-10. Guests will explore the meaning of the four great Constitutions of Vatican II 50 years after their publication: Sacrosanctum Concilium on the Liturgy; Lumen Gentium on the Church; Dei Verbum on Sacred Scripture; and Gaudium et Spes on the Church in the Modern World. Fee to attend is: $125. Space is limited. For more information call (563) 336-8414 or visit www.chmiowa.org.