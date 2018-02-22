To the Editor:

In response to Father Bud Grant’s recent editorial, “The chasm between truth and reality,” I present the following for your readers’ discernment:

Fr. Grant: “The prophets of course, used both coercion and encouragement….”

Catechism of the Catholic Church: “God is the author of Sacred Scripture because he inspired its human authors … All Sacred Scripture is but one book … The act of faith is of its very nature a free act. God calls men to serve him in spirit and in truth. Consequently, they are bound to him in conscience, but not coerced. …. This fact received its fullest manifestation in Christ Jesus. Indeed, Christ invited people to Faith and conversion, but never coerced them.”

Fr. Grant: “The alien, the stranger, the marginalized, the afflicted and the persecuted, the earth itself … these are God’s beloved.”

Catechism of the Catholic Church: “Man is the summit of the Creator’s work. … Of all visible creatures only man is able to know and love his creator. He is the only creature on earth that God has willed for its own sake and he alone is called to share, by knowledge and love, in God’s own life.”

Fr. Grant: “There is only one commandment: Love God and love one another.”

St. Gregory the Great commenting on St. Luke Chapter 14:25-27: “In this world, let us love everyone even though he be our enemy; but let us hate him who opposes us on our way to God, though he be our relative. … We should then love our neighbor; we should have charity towards relatives and towards strangers — but without separating ourselves from the Love of God out of love for them.”

In summary, it is a matter of keeping proper hierarchy of charity. God must take priority over everything.

Brian McDonald

Solon