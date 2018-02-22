Godspell production features priests

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish will present “Godspell” on March 2, 3 and 4 in the church sanctuary. Performances will be 7 p.m. on March 2 and 3 and 2 p.m. on March 4.

The 14-member cast and more than 60 vocalists, instrumentalists and dancers will be directed by Kailey Ackermann. All are St. John Vianney parishioners.

Father Ross Epping portrays Jesus; Father Jim Vrba portrays John the Baptist and Andy Burman portrays Judas. Eleanor Kiel serves as music director, Bethany Piotter as choreographer and Valerie Moore as stage manager.

Tickets are free and now available at the parish office, 4097 18th St. A free-will donation will benefit Churches United. For more information, call the church office at (563) 332-7910.