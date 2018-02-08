Peace Soup series

CLINTON — Picking up on the local “Hate Has No Home Here” campaign, Peace Soup sessions this Lent will use the Prayer of St. Francis to explore what leads to division and how to become instruments of peace.

Peace Soup is a free soup supper sponsored by Prince of Peace Pax Christi and the Sisters of St. Francis with a free-will offering for the Vinson H. Jetter Community Center in Clinton. Guest speakers will make presentations on different sections of the Prayer of St. Francis. Suppers will be held Tuesdays during Lent at Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., starting at 6 p.m. No registration is required.

Program focuses are as follows: Feb. 20 — Where there is hatred, let me sow love; Feb. 27 —Where there is injury, pardon; March 6 — Where there is despair, hope; March 13 — Grant that I may not so much seek . . . to be understood as to understand; March 20 — It is in dying that we are born to eternal life.

For more information, call the Sisters of St. Francis at (563) 242-7611 or Prince of Peace Parish at (563) 242-3311.

Paper soup bowls will be provided or guests may bring their own bowl to reduce waste.