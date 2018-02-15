Retreat, vespers at The Canticle

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis, will host a Lenten day of prayerful reflection, Feb. 17 titled “Embracing Christ with Francis and Clare.” The facilitator will be Sister Nancy Miller, director of Franciscan spirituality for the Franciscan Peace Center.

The day of reflection will begin at 8:30 a.m. at The Canticle, 843 13th Ave. N. in Clinton, and conclude at 3 p.m. To register, call the Sisters of St. Francis office at (563) 242-7611. For more information visit http://bit.ly/2sdxe6o .

Also at The Canticle during Lent will be Vespers, or evening prayers. Vespers will take place on the Sundays of Lent (Feb. 18, 25, March 4, 11, 18, 25) at 6 p.m. in the chapel. The theme for Lenten Vespers will be “Practicing Love: Finding Hope and Peace.” The six evenings of prayer will include reflections on compassion, forgiveness, relationships, encouragement, openness, and joy. For more information visit http://bit.ly/2BbBExA