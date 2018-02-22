School choice options should be pursued

To the Editor:

I appreciate recent legislative efforts to provide financial relief for families with kids enrolled in private/parochial schools.

To make gains, I am wondering if more modest proposals should be pursued. Targeting help for moderate-income families, rather than for all families, might be a better approach.

Too often, opponents of private education claim that public funds (or tax breaks) for private schooling promotes elitism. That is not what Catholic education is about.

Also, we must emphasize that school choice is not to come at the expense of adequate funding for public schools. We want our Catholic schools to flourish alongside good public schools.

Mike Streb

Iowa City