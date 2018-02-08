Support Central and Eastern Europe churches

Your attention is called to the Collection to Aid the Catholic Church in Central and Eastern Europe to be taken up on Ash Wednesday, February 14. The collection offers a way for Catholics in the United States to stand in solidarity with those who experience the ongoing effects of living under communism and lack of religious freedom.

The theme for the 2018 collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe is “Restore the Church, Build the Future.” The collection supports evangelization through Catholic education and intellectual life, seminary formation and development of new leaders in those areas formerly under Soviet control. The church in this region continues to have great needs for its essential pastoral work.

Through this collection Catholics in the United States provide assistance and invest in future generations of Catholics which is vital to the growth and strength of the Catholic Church in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information about the collection and who it supports, visit www.usccb.org/ccee.

Please give your support to the Collection to Aid the Catholic Church in Central and Eastern Europe and share the hope and freedom that we have been privileged to enjoy in this country. Thank you on behalf of the many hopeful individuals and struggling communities in Central and Eastern Europe who benefit from your efforts and assistance.

Apoyar a las Iglesias Católicas en Europa Central y Oriental

Pedimos su atención hacia la Colecta para Ayudar a la Iglesia Católica en Europa Central y Oriental, que será recogida el Miércoles de Ceniza, el 14 de febrero. La colecta ofrece una oportunidad para que los católicos que viven en los Estados Unidos, se solidaricen con aquellos que experimentan la vida en regímenes comunistas y de falta de libertad religiosa.

El tema de la Colecta 2018 para ayudar a la Iglesia Central y Oriental de Europa es “Restaurar la Iglesia, Construir el Futuro.” La Colecta apoya la evangelización a través de la educación católica y la vida intelectual, la formación de seminarios y el desarrollo de nuevos líderes en aquellas áreas que antes estaban bajo el control de la Unión Soviética. La Iglesia en esta región sigue teniendo necesidades esenciales grandes del trabajo pastoral.

A través de esta Colecta, los católicos en los Estados Unidos brindan asistencia e invierten en futuras generaciones de católicos, lo cual es vital para el crecimiento y la fuerza de la Iglesia Católica en Europa Central y Oriental. Para obtener más información sobre la Colecta y sobre quienes apoyan, visite www.usccb.org/ccee.

Por favor, apoye la Colecta para Ayudar a la Iglesia Católica en Europa Central y Oriental y compartir la esperanza y la libertad, que tenemos el privilegio de disfrutar en este país. Gracias, en nombre de las muchas personas y de las comunidades en Europa Central y Oriental que se benefician de sus esfuerzos y su apoyo económico.