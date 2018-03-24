The Diocese of Davenport is participating in the “24 Hours for the Lord” initiative, which invites the entire church community to celebrate the sacrament of reconciliation in the context of eucharistic adoration.

In 2018, inspired by the words of Psalm 130:4, “With you is forgiveness,” this initiative will take place from March 9 to March 10,” Bishop Thomas Zinkula said.

“The Holy Father requests that in each diocese at least one church remain open for 24 consecutive hours, offering an opportunity for both eucharistic adoration and sacramental confession. In our diocese the ‘at least’ one church will be Sacred Heart Cathedral (Davenport),” which will be open from 4 p.m. March 9 to 4 p.m. March 10.

Bishop Zinkula has asked deans and pastors to consider choosing one church in each deanery for the purpose of the initiative. Here is the list of other church locations:

• In the Clinton Deanery, Mass will be offered at Prince of Peace Church at 9 a.m. March 10, followed by adoration. Confessions will be heard following the 9 a.m. Mass until 3 p.m. At 3 p.m., participants will pray the Chaplet of Divine Mercy, followed by Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. Confessions will then resume until Mass at 5 p.m.

• The Grinnell Deanery plans to celebrate the “24 Hours for the Lord” starting the morning of March 15 at about 8:35 a.m. and continuing through March 16 at about 7:45 a.m. It will be hosted at St. Mary Church in Grinnell. This will also be an opportunity for the Grinnell parish to show off its new/renovated facilities.

• The Iowa City Deanery will offer “24 Hours for the Lord” March 9, beginning at noon. Stations of the Cross will be offered at 7 p.m. Mass will be celebrated at 7 a.m. on March 10 and the event concludes at noon at St. Wenceslaus Church in Iowa City. Confessors will be available for confessions all 24 hours.

• The Keokuk Deanery “24 Hours for the Lord” will be in Fort Madison at Ss. Mary and Joseph Church from 8 a.m. March 9 to 8 a.m. March 10.