Calendar for March 29

FISH DINNERS

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish is hosting a Good Friday Fish Fry in the parish hall following the 6 p.m. service. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp scampi, clam chowder, crab cakes, grilled cheese, French Fries, baked potatoes, onion rings, cole slaw, cornbread, beverages and desserts. Suggested freewill offering: $10 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger. Carry-outs available.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry recently began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice is hosting a free day camp for children who have experienced the death of a loved one, Kamp Kaleidoscope, April 7 at River City Community Church from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Register by March 29 to Julie Bockenstedt or Kim-berly Peterson at (319) 351-5665.

LITURGY

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Con­fessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport — An ecumenical Solstice Taize’ Vigil Service will take place April 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Through prayer, readings, song, and silence join a praying community in compassionate prayer for world needs.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa will celebrate Typica April 8 at 4 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Contact Adam with questions at contact @eceia.org.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

PRESENTATIONS

Davenport — A new Unbound training series will begin April 7 at Eagles’ Wings. Classes take place April 7, May 12, June 16 and July 7 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration is $100. Bring a sack lunch. For more information call (563) 324-7263 or send an email to marcia@

eagleswings.ws.

Davenport — Immaculee Ilibagiza, a Rwanda genocide survivor and best-selling author, will share her story April 17 at 7 p.m. in the Central High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.project1512.com.

Moline, Ill. — Benet House is sponsoring a mini-retreat, “Bound­less Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” with Sister Joyce Rupp on April 16 from 7-9 p.m. at Christ the King Parish, 3209 60th St. A book signing will take place at 6 p.m. Cost is $25; register at retreats @smmssters.org or call (309) 283-2108.

MEETINGS

Chicago — The 50th annual National Convo­cation of Priests will take place April 23-26 at the Millenium Knick­er­bocker Hotel in Chicago. The convocation is open to all U.S. Catholic priests and bishops. For more information visit http:// nfpc.org/50th-annual-national-convocation-of-priests/

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

RETREAT

Burlington — Divine Mercy Parish and KCDM radio are hosting a retreat April 7-8 at St. John Church. The facilitator is Michael Cumbie, a nationally-renowned Catholic lay evangelist and protestant clergy convert. For more information contact Tony Miller at (319) 850-0300.

Coralville — St. Thomas More Parish is hosting a mini-retreat, “Sing Hallelujah! Come On! Get Happy!” April 28 from 8:45 a.m. – noon. A suggested donation of $10 will be accepted. To register, contact Mary Schepker at (319) 665-2011; Mary Humston at (319) 337-5916 or Karyl McCarty at (319) 560-6944.

Pella — St. Mary Parish is hosting a WATCH (We Are The Church) retreat from April 6 at 7 p.m. to April 8 at 3 p.m. WATCH offers a weekend of activities focused on self, relationship with God, sacraments, and importance of Christian community. Participants go home in the evening. For more information please contact Janet Paulson at janet.paulson@gmail.com or the parish at (641) 628-3078. Cost to attend is $30.

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is Lectio Divina through Current Writers April 6 from 6-9 p.m. Fee is $15. To register contact (563) 336-8414 or olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Iowa City — A two-day seminar on making vestments will be offered April 13-14 at St. Patrick Parish. Two sessions will be offered each day: the first from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second from 1-4 p.m., with a break for lunch. For more information or to register, contact the St. Alphonsus liturgical sewing group at kathryn.l.amato@icloud.com or call (563) 275-0444.

Mount Pleasant — Young Adult Ministry meets Thursdays at St. Alphonsus Church in the library. Bible study is at 6 p.m. with a social to follow at 7 p.m. at the Press Box.