Calendar of events for March 1

FISH DINNERS

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish will host “Fish Friday” Lenten dinners Feb. 23 and March 23 at the parish center from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Eat a baked fish dinner or fish taco dinner for $8, a shrimp taco dinner for $10 (a la carte also available), or a kids’ grilled cheese meal for $4. Desserts available for $1.

Clinton — St Edward’s Knights of Columbus Council 707 of Clinton/Camanche is hosting fish fries Fridays during Lent through March 23 at the new Prince of Peace parish hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Dr., from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fish and shrimp available.

Davenport — Davenport Knights of Columbus (1111 W. 35th St.) is hosting Lenten fish fries on Fridays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. through Lent.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Fish Fry will be served from 4-7 p.m. every Friday during Lent through March 23. Cost is $10 per adult, $5 for children. Menu includes baked or batter-fried fish, baked potato, French fries, onion rings, coleslaw and beverages. Desserts available for $1.

Davenport — St. Alphonsus Parish in Davenport and St. Peter Parish in Buffalo will host a special needs fish fry in the St. Alphonsus gym from 4-6 p.m. on March 16. The event is open to anyone who cannot navigate the stairs to the cafeteria and their caregivers. Attendance is by reservation only by contacting the St. Al’s office at (563) 322-0987 during regular business hours.

Houghton — A fish fry will take place March 2 at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 5-8 p.m. Carryouts welcome.

Iowa City — Knights of Columbus Council 842 will be serving fish on Fridays during Lent through March 24. Dinner options include whole fried catfish, baked salmon, or fried shrimp with all the sides, served from 5-7 p.m. at the KC Family Center 4776 American Legion Rd. Call (319) 321-9512 for more info.

Keokuk — A fish fry will take place March 2 in the Knights of Columbus Hall at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Muscatine — Knights of Columbus will host Friday fish fries during Lent through March 23. Catfish or shrimp, sides, dessert and drink are included. Adults pay $10, children ages 5-10 years old pay $5, and children under 5 years old eat free. Serving time is 4:30-7 p.m.

West Liberty — The Knights of Columbus from St. Joseph Parish will host fish fries March 2, 16 and 23. Serving times are 5-7 p.m. in the Parish Life Center and the menu includes catfish, sides and desserts. Cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children under 13.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry recently began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

LITURGY

Clinton —The Sisters of St. Francis will host vespers on the Sundays of Lent through March 25 at 6 p.m. in the chapel.

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Confessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport — Bishop Thomas Zinkula will celebrate Mass March 15 at Eagles’ Wings. Confessions will be heard at noon with Mass starting at 12:30 p.m. Adoration will follow.

Keokuk — Pray the Stations of the Cross Fridays during Lent at 6:30 p.m. at Church of All Saints Parish.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

PRESENTATIONS

Clinton — Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace sessions will be held at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., in Clinton. Morning sessions will be held Thursdays, March 8, April 19, and May 17, 10-11:30 a.m.; and March 8, April 12, and May 10, from 6:45-8:15 p.m. Call Sister Nancy Miller to sign up, (563) 242-7611, or email her at nmiller@clinton

franciscans.com.

Clinton — Peace Soup, the annual supper and discussion series, will take place Tuesdays of Lent at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish hall.

Davenport — A Life in the Spirit seminar series will take place at St. Alphonsus Parish on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. through April 5. This seminar is an introduction to a life lived in the power and presence of the Holy Spirit. For questions or to register call Jeanne Wonio at (563) 355-4188 or Tom Jones at (563) 349-8491.

Iowa City — Bishop Thomas Zinkula will talk about forgiveness at St. Wenceslaus Par­ish’s Journeys in Faith event March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Riverside — The Diocese of Davenport is hosting a Stewardship Day March 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary Parish in Riverside. No cost to attend; register by March 1 at https:// tinyurl.com/y94s663v.

RETREAT

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an icon retreat, Mary Magdalen: Apostle to the Apostles, March 11-17. Guests will complete the icon of Mary Magdalen and the red egg. All materials will be provided. Fee is $500. To register contact (563) 336-8414 or olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish will present “Godspell” on March 2, 3 and 4 in the church sanctuary. Performances will be 7 p.m. on March 2 and 3 and 2 p.m. on March 4. Tickets are free and available at the parish office, 4097 18th St. A free-will donation will benefit Churches United. For more information, call the church office at (563) 332-7910.

Lone Tree — St. Mary parishes of Lone Tree and Nichols are hosting their annual joint-parish pancake breakfast March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion in Lone Tree. Menu includes pancakes, eggs, whole hog sausage, ham, juice, milk and coffee. Adults pay $7. Youths ages 6-10 eat for $4. Ages 5 and under eat free.

Melrose — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a St. Pat’s Homecoming Celebration March 17 at the Melrose Community Hall. Social hour is 4-5 p.m. A corned beef or pasta dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with an auction beginning at 6 p.m. A dance will begin after the auction and end at 11 p.m. Dinner or dance only is $10, or $15 for both.

Mount Pleasant — Young Adult Ministry meets Thursdays at St. Alphonsus Church in the library. Bible study is at 6 p.m. with a social to follow at 7 p.m. at the Press Box. Ages 18-35 are invited.