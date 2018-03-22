Calendar of events for March 22

FISH DINNERS

See additional fish fry/dinner listing on Page 5.

LeClaire — Our Lady of the River Parish is hosting a Good Friday Fish Fry in the parish hall following the 6 p.m. service. Menu includes fried and baked fish, shrimp scampi, clam chowder, crab cakes, grilled cheese, French Fries, baked potatoes, onion rings, cole slaw, cornbread, beverages and desserts. Suggested freewill offering: $10 for adults and $4 for children 10 and younger. Carry-outs available.

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry recently began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice is hosting a free day camp for children who have experienced the death of a loved one, Kamp Kaleidoscope, April 7 at River City Community Church from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Register by March 29 to Julie Bockenstedt or Kim-berly Peterson at (319) 351-5665.

LITURGY

Clinton —The Sisters of St. Francis will host vespers on the Sundays of Lent through March 25 at 6 p.m. in the chapel.

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Con­fessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa will celebrate the Feast of the Annunciation and Palm Sunday March 25 at 3:30 p.m., and Typica April 8 at 4 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Contact Adam with questions at contact@eceia.org.

Keokuk — Pray the Stations of the Cross Fridays during Lent at 6:30 p.m. at Church of All Saints Parish.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

PRESENTATIONS

Clinton — Peace Soup, the annual supper and discussion series, will take place Tuesdays of Lent at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish hall.

Davenport — A new Unbound training series will begin April 7 at Eagles’ Wings. Classes take place April 7, May 12, June 16 and July 7 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration is $100. Bring a sack lunch. For more information call (563) 324-7263 or send an email to marcia@

eagleswings.ws.

Davenport — Immaculee Ilibagiza, a Rwanda genocide survivor and best-selling author, will share her story April 17 at 7 p.m. in the Central High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.project1512.com.

Moline, Ill. — Benet House is sponsoring a mini-retreat, “Bound­less Compassion: Creating a Way of Life” with Sister Joyce Rupp on April 16 from 7-9 p.m. at Christ the King Parish, 3209 60th St. A book signing will take place at 6 p.m. Cost is $25; register at retreats@smmssters.org or call (309) 283-2108.

MEETINGS

Chicago — The 50th annual National Convo­cation of Priests will take place April 23-26 at the Millenium Knick­er­bocker Hotel in Chicago. The convocation is open to all U.S. Catholic priests and bishops. For more information visit http:// nfpc.org/50th-annual-national-convocation-of-priests/

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

RETREAT

Pella — St. Mary Parish is hosting a WATCH (We Are The Church) retreat from April 6 at 7 p.m. to April 8 at 3 p.m. WATCH offers a weekend of activities focused on self, relationship with God, sacraments, and importance of Christian community. Participants go home in the evening. For more information please contact Janet Paulson at janet.paulson@gmail.com or the parish at (641) 628-3078. Deadline to register is March 28. Cost to attend is $30.

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting a program, Family Healing from Addiction, April 21 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Discover ways you can heal and honor the loving relationships without enabling or becoming a casuality. Fee is $20. To register contact (563) 336-8414 or olpretreat@gmail.com

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Davenport — St. Anthony Parish’s adult and children’s choir, string ensemble and new ukulele group will present a Palm Sunday concert on March 25 at 3 p.m. in the church. Listen to the musicals of “O Chicken of Little Faith” by the children’s choir and “A Living Hope” by the adult choir, along with the string and ukulele selections. A reception will follow in the parish center.

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish presents “We Were There,” a dramatic Way of the Cross, March 25 at 6:45 p.m.

Iowa City — A two-day seminar on making vestments will be offered April 13-14 at St. Patrick Parish. Two sessions will be offered each day: the first from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second from 1-4 p.m., with a break for lunch. For more information or to register, contact the St. Alphonsus liturgical sewing group at kathryn.l.amato@icloud.com or call (563) 275-0444.

Mount Pleasant — Young Adult Ministry meets Thursdays at St. Alphonsus Church in the library. Bible study is at 6 p.m. with a social to follow at 7 p.m. at the Press Box.

OTHER

Davenport — Humility of Mary Housing, Inc. (HMHI) is hosting a Fresh Start Benefit Sale April 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its headquarters, 3805 Mississippi Ave. Shop for quality new and used items, furniture, household goods, bedding, toys, books, dishes, jewelry, collectibles, antiques, gifts, clothing and more. Donations are welcome through April 13 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No after hours drop-offs. HMHI asks that all items be clean and in working order. Anyone wishing to volunteer at the event may call the office at (563) 326-1330 x 105. HMHI supports families recovering from homelessness. All proceeds are used by HMHI for family support.