Calendar of events for March 8

GRIEF SUPPORT

Bettendorf — Find help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. Grief Share is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry recently began a new 13-week Grief Share program on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. in the East Room (lower level of church office).

Davenport — A Grief Support Group at St. Anthony Parish meets every Tuesday 3:30-5 p.m. in the church library. For more information contact Dennis at (563) 332-1396, Ginny at (309) 523-9251, Sue at (563) 381-9050 or the parish secretary at (563) 322-3303.

Iowa City — Iowa City Hospice is hosting a free day camp for children who have experienced the death of a loved one, Kamp Kaleidoscope, April 7 at River City Community Church from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Register by March 29 to Julie Bockenstedt or Kim-berly Peterson at (319) 351-5665.

LITURGY

Clinton —The Sisters of St. Francis will host vespers on the Sundays of Lent through March 25 at 6 p.m. in the chapel.

Davenport — The Chrism Mass will be celebrated at 5 p.m. on March 19 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. All are welcome.

Davenport — A Healing Mass is celebrated on the fourth Wednesday of every month at St. Mary Parish. A bilingual Mass will be celebrated at 5:15 p.m., followed by adoration and prayers for healing. Confessions will be heard before Mass through Communion.

Davenport — Bishop Thomas Zinkula will celebrate Mass March 15 at Eagles’ Wings. Confessions will be heard at noon with Mass starting at 12:30 p.m. Adoration will follow.

Iowa City — The Byzantine Catholic Outreach in Iowa will celebrate Typica March 11 at 3:30 p.m., Divine Liturgy March 25 at 3:30 p.m., and Typica April 8 at 4 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Parish. Contact Adam with questions at contact@eceia.org.

Keokuk — Pray the Stations of the Cross Fridays during Lent at 6:30 p.m. at Church of All Saints Parish.

Muscatine — A Healing Mass is celebrated the third Thursday of the month at Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish. Confessions begin at 6 p.m., rosary at 6:30 p.m., bilingual Mass at 7 p.m. and prayers for healing following Mass.

PRESENTATIONS

Clinton — Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace sessions will be held at The Canticle, 841 13th Ave. N., in Clinton. Morning sessions will be held Thursdays, March 8, April 19 and May 17, 10-11:30 a.m.; and March 8, April 12 and May 10, from 6:45-8:15 p.m. Call Sister Nancy Miller to sign up, (563) 242-7611, or email her at nmiller@clinton

franciscans.com.

Clinton — The Sisters of St. Francis present Movies that Matter the third Thursday of the month at The Canticle. Equal Means Equal will be shown March 15 at 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

Clinton — Peace Soup, the annual supper and discussion series, will take place Tuesdays of Lent at 6 p.m. in the Prince of Peace Parish hall.

Coralville — Stephen Ministry is a one to one, Christ-centered, confidential support offered to adults grieving a loss or experiencing a difficult time. St. Thomas More Parish’s Stephen Ministry will begin its next 50-hour training class in April. An informational meeting will take place March 18 at noon in the lower level of the church. Lunch will be provided. Register by sending your name, parish and phone number to Meliza Wise at mdwise@mediacombb

.net.

Davenport — A Life in the Spirit seminar series will take place at St. Alphonsus Parish on Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. through April 5. This seminar is an introduction to a life lived in the power and presence of the Holy Spirit. For questions or to register call Jeanne Wonio at (563) 355-4188 or Tom Jones at (563) 349-8491.

MEETINGS

Clinton — Persons interested in putting a stop to human trafficking may attend meetings the second Tuesday of the month at 9 a.m. at The Canticle. Call Lori Freud­enberg at (563) 242-7611 for more information.

Rock Island, Ill. – St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Guild of the Quad Cities will host its monthly meeting on March 17 at 10 a.m. in Farrell Hall at St. Pius X Parish. Dr. Timothy Millea will present a talk on “The Passion and Crucifixion: A Medical Perspective.” Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information visit stthomasaquinasguildqc.com

RETREAT

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an icon retreat, Mary Magdalen: Apostle to the Apostles, March 11-17. Guests will complete the icon of Mary Magdalen and the red egg. All materials will be provided. Fee is $500. To register contact (563) 336-8414 or olpretreat@gmail.com.

SOCIAL

Bettendorf —Widows and Widowers from St. John Vianney Parish meet the third Wednesday of each month at noon in the dining room at Bettendorf Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Rd. Purchase what you want for lunch. This is a time of hospitality.

Iowa City — A two-day seminar on making vestments will be offered April 13-14 at St. Patrick Parish. Two sessions will be offered each day: the first from 9 a.m. to noon, and the second from 1-4 p.m., with a break for lunch. For more information or to register, contact the St. Alphonsus liturgical sewing group at kathryn.l.amato@icloud.com or call (563) 275-0444. Deadline for registration is March 15.

Keokuk — A Saturday Taco Feed will take place March 10 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. Enjoy homemade tacos and enchiladas. All proceeds go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Lone Tree — St. Mary parishes of Lone Tree and Nichols are hosting their annual joint-parish pancake breakfast March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the American Legion in Lone Tree. Menu includes pancakes, eggs, whole hog sausage, ham, juice, milk and coffee. Adults pay $7. Youths ages 6-10 eat for $4. Ages 5 and under eat free.

Melrose — St. Patrick Parish is hosting a St. Pat’s Homecoming Celebration March 17 at the Melrose Com­munity Hall. Social hour is 4-5 p.m. A corned beef or pasta dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with an auction beginning at 6 p.m. A dance will begin after the auction and end at 11 p.m. Dinner or dance only is $10, or $15 for both.

Mount Pleasant — Young Adult Ministry meets Thursdays at St. Alphonsus Church in the library. Bible study is at 6 p.m. with a social to follow at 7 p.m. at the Press Box.

OTHER

Davenport — The diocesan Social Action office is a distribution site for One Human Family’s “welcome neighbor” signs, which state in Spanish, English and Arabic: “No matter who you are or where you are from we are glad you are our neighbor.” A donation of $10 per sign is requested but persons without funds will not be turned away. For more information contact Loxi at (563) 940-2580 or loxihopkins@yahoo.com for more information.