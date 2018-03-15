Craig is Irish Mother of the Year

For The Catholic Messenger

Catherine Rose Craig of Bettendorf has been chosen Irish Mother of the Year by the St. Patrick Society Quad Cities. She will participate with Grand Marshal Patrick Raymond DeVine in the March 17 St. Patrick’s Day Parade that begins in Rock Island, Ill, and concludes in Davenport.

Craig is married to Jim and is the mother of Tamara and James Patrick, and grandmother to three children with one on the way.

A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Bettendorf, she was born in Alton, Ill., and graduated with degrees from Western Illinois University and Middle Tennessee State University. She was an art teacher and librarian for the Cambridge, Ill., unit schools. After moving to Davenport in 1971, she worked as librarian at Palmer Junior College.

In 1973 she married Jim. The couple has lived in Bettendorf since 1976. She was listed in the Who’s Who of American Women in 1975 and was honored by Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 2000. She served three terms as commander, U.S. Power Squadron, Quad City. She is a lifetime member of the St. Patrick Society.

The Irish Mother of the Year and Grand Marshal will be introduced at the Gathering of the Clan luncheon at the RiverCenter in Davenport on March 16. For luncheon reservations, email vicquinn2016@gmail.com. For details on the Grand Parade XXXIII weekend, visit the website at stpatsqc.com or email info@stpatsqc.com.